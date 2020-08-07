Truckee, Tahoe candidates file for election ahead of Friday deadline

Though three seats are up for reelection on the Truckee Town Council this November, as of Thursday morning just one candidate had officially filed, according to the town of Truckee’s list of candidate of filings.

Jan Zabriskie of Truckee has declared her candidacy for a seat, while incumbents Jessica Abrams, David Tirman and Tony Commendatore had yet to file. Commendatore was appointed in August 2019, replacing former council Morgan Goodwin, who vacated his seat.

The deadline for candidates to file is 5 p.m. today. Though if an incumbent in any race does not file, the deadline for that race is extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Four candidates have filed a seat on the Truckee Tahoe Airport District board, including incumbent Rick Stephens and challengers Ken Aronson, David Diamond and Leigh Golden. Incumbent board members Teresa O’Dette and Lisa Wallace, whose terms end in December, had not yet filed as of Thursday morning, according to the election offices in Nevada and Placer counties.

The deadline for candidates to file is 5 p.m. today. Though if an incumbent in any race does not file, the deadline for that race is extended to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Incumbents Art King, Michael McGarry and Alyce Wong have filed for a seat on the Tahoe Forest Hospital District board.

Three have filed for a seat on the Truckee Donner Public Utility District, including incumbent Jeff Bender and challengers Kimberely Harris and Cathy Stewart.

Two candidates, incumbents Gerald Herrick and Erin Prado, have filed to run for the Truckee Fire Protection District board.

The Truckee Sanitary District has two candidates for its two open seats, as incumbents Dennis Anderson and Brian Smart have both filed.

Incumbents Jason Hansford and Mark Tanner have filed for the Truckee Donner Park & Recreation District.

Three seats are up for election to the Squaw Valley Public Service District, for which incumbents Victoria Mercer and Katy Hover-Smoot have both filed.

Phil Thompson, an incumbent, has filed for one of three open seats on the North Tahoe Public Utility District.

Incumbent Robert Sherwood has filed for reelection to the Donner Summit Public Utility District.

For the most recent candidate filings, and for a complete list of offices up for reelection, visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/695/Registrar-of-Voters and https://www.placerelections.com/current-elections/.