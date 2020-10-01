Two in race for two-year seat on Truckee Town Council

MEET THE CANDIDATES Carla Embertson Age: 63 Hometown: Truckee Profession: Business Owner Website: CarlaEmbertson2020.com Jan Zabriskie Age: 73 Hometown: Truckee Profession: Retired scientist Website: Zabriskie4Truckee.com

This November voters in Truckee will choose between two candidates vying for a two-year seat on town council.

Carla Embertson, 63, and Jan Zabriskie, 73, are facing off with goals of guiding the town forward during the next two years and into the future.

Carla Embertson

Embertson, who has lived in Truckee for more than two decades, is running on the platform of preserving Truckee’s past while building toward the future. She has been on the board of local nonprofits and service organizations. She’s also the president of the Glenshire Devonshire Residents Association and a member of its short-term rental committee.

“The next few years are going to be pivotal in what Truckee is going to look like for the next 20 years and I want to run to make sure that we get it right,” said Embertson. “I’m going in with no agenda other than what is best for Truckee.”

Embertson identified affordable housing as a key issue and something she plans on working on if elected.

“I want to look at all of our options, whether that be people looking for housing, people that are living here, people that are building the houses, board of realtors, our homeowners associations and make the best decision for the most people … because once we make the decision, it’s done,” said Embertson.

“We’re going to need to start being proactive and not reactive because with changes are going to come new issues. I think the council needs to listen to everyone. There’s a lot of ideas out there and a lot of people feeling like they are not being heard. Our community isn’t built around that. We’ve got a lot of people with a lot of great ideas and we need to get the best ones we can.”

Ultimately, Embertson stated that maintaining the small-town vibe of Truckee is of utmost importance, and that she wants “to preserve the community feel and the bonds of community that we have always enjoyed in the past and I want to build a future that continues that and is done with thoughtful insight.”

Jan Zabriskie

Zabriskie, who brings a background as a scientist and lawyer, has spent a number of years in government as a former planning commissioner and current member of the general plan advisory committee. He’s also on the climate action subcommittee and community character subcommittee.

“My strength lies in my experience. We are going to have three new council members. The two incumbents have only four years of experience between them,” said Zabriskie.

“I really understand how government works. Unlike my opponent, I can hit the ground running. I’ve been dealing with the issues that the town council faces now for the last three years.”

Zabriskie named wildfire safety, controlling population growth, affordable and workforce housing and “taming tourism” as some of the most important challenges the town faces.

“I’m 73. I’m old. I’m thinking about my grandkids’ future,” said Zabriskie.

“The pandemic and wildfires have increased local awareness that we need to do more to strengthen our economy, protect our environment, and improve our wildfire safety.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.