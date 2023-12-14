Polivy appointed to Mayor, Zabriskie to Vice-Mayor at Truckee Town Council

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Town Council reorganized their leadership during the Tuesday, Dec. 12 meeting.

During the council reorganization, Councilmember Dave Polivy was appointed as the new town mayor with a 4-1 vote, and Councilmember Jan Zabriskie was appointed as the new vice-mayor with a 3-0 vote with Polivy and Councilmember Anna Klovstad not voting.

Polivy presented the now former Mayor Lindsay Romack with commendations, noting nearly 20-years of friendship and acknowledging Romack’s unique perspective on life. Zabriskie also conveyed appreciation, stating, “We appreciate having you as a friend as well as a colleague.”

Council members collectively expressed their immense gratitude for the opportunity to work with Romack.

The Pioneer Trail and Bridge Street Extension Project Update was presented with the following recommended actions for the Council: (1) Accept the studies completed thus far, as outlined in the staff report and accompanying attachments; and (2) Instruct staff to halt progress on the Pioneer Trail and Bridge Street Extension project until both the community and staff possess the capacity to conduct public opinion polling regarding a local tax measure dedicated to funding this specific project.

The project aims to extend the Pioneer Trail approximately two miles westward to Northwoods Boulevard and extend Bridge Street about 0.4 miles northwards from downtown to connect with the new Pioneer Trail extension. The overarching goals include maintaining the functionality of Trout Creek Trail with a grade-separated crossing of the new roadways and establishing new Class I Trail connections to Pioneer Commerce Center/Trails End trail network.

Additionally, the project intends to divert traffic from Donner Pass Road, potentially increasing traffic in downtown Truckee. The new roadways are projected to reduce evacuation time by up to 32%, but the estimated cost is substantial, amounting to approximately $42.6 million. The recommended action was unanimously approved by the Council.

Special Events Policy Updates were also presented during the meeting. The policy was initially introduced by the police department in 2008, primarily emphasizing public safety. However, in 2015, a reevaluation occurred, shifting the policy’s focus to include economic development alongside public safety and community context.

The final version of the policy was adopted and approved in 2018. The Special Events Policy serves the purpose of outlining procedures and requirements for permitting specific events and activities within the town of Truckee, ultimately ensuring the health and safety of the public.

On average, 22 events are permitted annually under this policy, highlighting its significance in overseeing a diverse range of activities within the community.

The presentation on the BCycle Program, an electric bike share program, highlighted its launch on June 27, with operations concluding on Oct. 31. The program recorded an impressive 20,000 miles ridden during this period, facilitated by 50 bikes distributed across 15 stations. The most utilized station was located at Glenshire Legacy Trailhead.

Monthly members accounted for 41% of the total trips, indicating a sustained interest in the program. BCycle’s overarching goal is to encourage more people to use bicycles, thereby contributing to environmental sustainability.

Looking ahead to 2024, BCycle is enthusiastic about extending its service for a full season starting in May and is actively considering the establishment of a station at the Trout Creek Trailhead and Martis Valley Trail. This service is not exclusively designed for visitors but is equally accessible and beneficial for locals.

A Code Compliance Update provided insight into the division’s approach, emphasizing a philosophy centered on compliance rather than strict enforcement. The primary focus is on encouraging voluntary compliance through the provision of information, education, and suggesting alternative resolutions to address various issues. Code compliance violations encompass a range of issues, including unpermitted construction, trash, land use and zoning, unpermitted two units/ADUs, illegal dumps, abatement of dangerous buildings, building codes, and stormwater concerns. Presently, the division is juggling 171 open code cases, managed by only one and a half staff members, proving a significant understaffing challenge. These cases, some extending back for years, often face delays in resolution due to the limited resources available for handling them promptly.

During the discussion of the Consent Calendar, Councilmember Courtney Henderson expressed a desire not to pull any items but wanted to make a comment, emphasizing the tendency to quickly pass through the consent calendar. She commended on the ongoing success of the Truckee Home Access Program and took the opportunity to acknowledge Town Manager Jen Callaway’s valuable service to the community. Additionally, Henderson expressed enthusiasm for the Dark Skies initiative and the Emergency Warming Center, showcasing a positive outlook on these initiatives and their potential impact on the community.

In the Town Manager Report, several awards were presented, recognizing outstanding contributions to the community. Maddie Leh, the Program Coordinator at Adventure Risk Challenge (ARC), received the Public Service Award of Excellence. Erica Mertens, the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Program Manager for the Town of Truckee, was honored with the Chris Ballin Award. Additionally, Anne Rarick, the Manager of Tahoe Truckee COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster), was named CCTT Partner of the Year. The report also included updates on transportation services, noting that TART Connect hours are transitioning to winter service and holiday hours, with a notable increase of 100 riders in Ridership for December so far. The fixed-route transit will not operate on Christmas Day.

The next Town Council meeting will be on Tuesday, Jan. 9 at 5 p.m at Town Hall, 10183 Truckee Airport Road.