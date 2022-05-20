Poll workers needed in Placer County

With just weeks remaining until the June 7 statewide direct primary election, the Placer County Elections Office is facing a shortage of volunteers to serve in precincts throughout the county.

Poll workers who are bilingual in Spanish, Tagalog, Punjabi or Korean are in special need, too.

Training classes for election poll workers will be held in Auburn, Rocklin and North Lake Tahoe.

Poll workers must be at least 18 years old (unless participating in the student poll worker program), be registered to vote in California or a permanent legal resident of the United States, provide their own transportation and be able to work from 6 a.m. to around 9 p.m. on the day of the election.

Poll worker duties include opening and closing polling sites, verifying voter names on election rosters, and issuing and collecting ballots. Pay ranges from $100 to $160 and includes a stipend of $25 for attending poll worker training.

Volunteering can be a great fundraising opportunity for service clubs or community organizations. Staffing an entire precinct can earn a group up to $900.

For more information or to apply online, visit the Placer County elections website or call the Elections Office at 530-886-5650 or 1-800-824-8683.

Source: Placer County