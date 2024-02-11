Porter’s recommendations for March 5 Primary (Opinion)

I receive a lot of requests for my election recommendations columns. Hard to believe, huh. Last year I received an email from one reader who was most appreciative of my support column. It made it easy for him to know who NOT to vote for. Glad to help.

Today’s column features my, always humble, suggestions for the March 5th election for Placer and Nevada Counties. Not much going on so this won’t take long.

President of the United States: Joseph R. Biden, Jr. (Dem.)

United States Representative, Third District: Jessica Morris (Dem.)

United States Senate (full term and partial term): Adam Schiff (Dem.), Adam is the most moderate of the favored Democrat candidates and has National name recognition.

Nevada County Supervisor, Fifth District: Hardy Bullock, incumbent. Hardy is a Nevada County native, and deserves to be reelected. He gets along with the other supervisors yet delivers for the fifth district.

Placer County Supervisor, Fifth District: Cindy Gustafson, incumbent. I can’t say enough about Cindy. She is an amazing multi-tasker, hardworking, committed to her community and able to reach across the aisle. Jim Holmes, another candidate is not a bad guy, but he is not Cindy and not OUR supervisor.

Statewide Proposition 1: Prop 1 authorizes $6.38 billion in bonds to build mental health treatment facilities especially for those with mental health and substance abuse challenges. It also provides housing for the homeless and redirects some of the existing tax revenue for mental health, drug and alcohol treatment from the counties to the state. If you are a “no more bonds” voter, vote “no.” If you are “when in doubt” on a proposition vote “no,” that is okay too. I am going to vote “yes” as this proposition is aimed directly at the homeless especially the homeless with mental health and/or substance abuse issues. For what it’s worth, Prop 1 is endorsed by the California Democratic Party and Governor Gavin.

Stay tuned for our next election column geared to the November 5, 2024 election.

Jim Porter is a retired attorney from the Porter Simon law firm. These are Jim’s personal opinions. Porter Simon has offices in Truckee, California and Reno, Nevada. Porter Simon’s practice areas include: real estate, development, construction, business, HOA’s, contracts, family law, personal injury, accidents, mediation and other transactional matters. Jim may be reached at jameslporterjr@gmail.com . Like us on Facebook. ©2024