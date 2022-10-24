Postal Service hosting hiring event for Truckee office

TRUCKEE, Calif. — With holidays and a spike in online shopping approaching, the Postal Service is holding a hiring event this week for the Truckee office.

The hiring event will include jobs that last through the holidays and beyond.

“There are immediate opportunities to grow with the Postal Service and provide a critical public service in your community,” said a news release. “The Postal Service has the most sophisticated mail processing equipment and the best last-mile delivery networks in the world. However, it is people who move the mail through the systems that enable commerce and provide a powerful channel for businesses to sustain economic growth.”

Immediate positions available in the Truckee office are mail processing: clerk and mail handlers and rural and city delivery drivers.

The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10050 Bridge St. in Truckee.

Applicants will be guided through the entire online application process by USPS staff, hear from employees and submit their applications in real time for positions posted on http://www.usps.com/careers .

Applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high school diploma or GED. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver license and clean DMV 2-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status of five years is required.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations