Postal Service hosting hiring event for Truckee office
TRUCKEE, Calif. — With holidays and a spike in online shopping approaching, the Postal Service is holding a hiring event this week for the Truckee office.
The hiring event will include jobs that last through the holidays and beyond.
“There are immediate opportunities to grow with the Postal Service and provide a critical public service in your community,” said a news release. “The Postal Service has the most sophisticated mail processing equipment and the best last-mile delivery networks in the world. However, it is people who move the mail through the systems that enable commerce and provide a powerful channel for businesses to sustain economic growth.”
Immediate positions available in the Truckee office are mail processing: clerk and mail handlers and rural and city delivery drivers.
The hiring event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 10050 Bridge St. in Truckee.
Applicants will be guided through the entire online application process by USPS staff, hear from employees and submit their applications in real time for positions posted on http://www.usps.com/careers.
Applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high school diploma or GED. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver license and clean DMV 2-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status of five years is required.
The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products, and services to fund its operations
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.