Postal Service looking to hire across Truckee, Tahoe Basin

There is a hiring event on Thursday January 19 at the Truckee Post Office.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The United States Postal Service has new career with opportunities for growth and development in Truckee and across the entire Tahoe Basin.

Learn how to take the first steps towards joining the #PostalProud and stop by our free hiring events this week 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.:

Wednesday January 18 at the Reno Processing Facility, 2000 Vassar St., Reno, and Thursday January 19 at the Truckee Post Office, 10050 Bridge St., Truckee.

The Postal Service has the most sophisticated mail processing equipment and the best last-mile delivery networks in the world. However, it is people who move the mail through the systems that enables commerce and provides a powerful channel for businesses to sustain economic growth.

As part of our innovative and bold 10-year plan, Delivering for America, the Postal Service is committed to cultivating that growth by building a stable and empowered workforce.

“There is no better time than now to join the Postal Service. We’re looking for employees with an eye on the future to help deliver an essential service,” said District Manager Jagdeep Grewal. “This is an opportunity to deliver in your own community and build a career that touches the lives of the American public.”

The Postal Service has an immediate need for the following positions to be filled:

Mail Processing: Clerks and Mail Handlers

Clerks and Mail Handlers Delivery: City and Rural Carriers

City and Rural Carriers Transportation: Tractor Trailer Operators

Tractor Trailer Operators Maintenance: Mechanics, Laborer Custodian and Automotive Technician

Applicants will be guided through the entire online application process by USPS staff, hear from real employees and submit their applications in real time for positions posted on http://www.usps.com/careers .

Applicants must be 18 years of age, or 16 years of age with a high school diploma or GED. All applicants must be able to pass drug screening and a criminal background investigation. Some positions require an exam. Any position that has a driving requirement will also require a valid driver license and clean DMV 2-year driving history. Citizenship or permanent resident status of five years is required.