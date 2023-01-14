Postal Service says winter storms impacting delivery, urge customers to pick up mail

The main post office in South Lake Tahoe has had long lines this past week waiting for service.

Ashleigh Goodwin/Tahoe Daily Tribune

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The United States Postal Service said on Friday that severe winter storms have impacted access to some postal delivery routes, including in Incline Village, South Lake Tahoe and Truckee.

Due to what the service is calling limited access set in by severe winter weather to routes in the North and South Upper Truckee neighborhoods and South Meyers, “special pick-ups” will be available at the South Lake Tahoe Main Post Office, located 1046 Al Tahoe Boulevard.

The service said pickups will be available through the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday through Monday, Jan. 14-16.

This past week, the line has been long at the Al Tahoe Post office in South Lake Tahoe and customers have had long waits.

Retail services will operate normal hours on Saturday, Jan. 14, and reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

The service said mail pick-ups for those impacted locations will continue to remain available at the South Lake Tahoe Main Post Office during regular retail hours.

With a series of winter storms bearing down on the region, there may be a break in the weather on Sunday which might provide a good time to retrieve mail. The National Weather Service is forecasting a foot of snow for the region on Saturday with a 10-11 hour window between storms on Sunday before another enters the area in the evening through Monday. A winter storm warning is in effect through 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Incline Village residents served by the Incline Village post office located at 770 Mays Boulevard are also encouraged by the service to retrieve their mail at the local post office during regular retail hours from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.

The service offered no information for Truckee, but the post office at 10050 Bridge Street, is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Customers are asked to present a photo I.D. for all package and mail pick-ups.

The service said regular mail delivery will resume to impacted delivery routes as conditions improve.

“When events such as the current winter storm occur, we make thoughtful decisions regarding delivery and retail operations,” said the service in a press release. “The Postal Service will make every attempt to deliver to all addresses, as long as it is safe to do so. We ask for patience as we hold our solemn duties to provide the safest, fastest, and most efficient method of providing mail service to our residents.”

The service is asking homeowners and businesses to ensure sidewalks, walkways, and steps are clear of ice and snow, to help facilitate safe delivery.

Tips for keeping carriers safe this season include:

Clear enough snow from curbside boxes to allow mail trucks to approach the box, deliver the mail, and to drive away from the box without danger or the need for backing.

Walkways should be cleared of snow and ice and allow enough traction to avoid slips, trips or falls.

Steps should also be kept clear of ice and snow and in good repair so as not to cause injury to the letter carriers or others who visit the customer’s home.

Overhangs should be clear and free of snow and ice to avoid injury.

Leave a light on, if possible, to illuminate walkways and porches.

Add a street address to mailboxes so they’re easier for carriers to find.

“The Postal Service apologizes for any inconvenience customers may experience and we remain committed to delivering to our communities daily with a dedicated focus on the safety of our employees,” said the news release.

Many retail services including temporary forwards, stamps and more are also available anytime, online at usps.com.