Power may be shut off Friday in Incline Village due to extreme fire conditions

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village residents may be without power Friday due to extreme fire conditions.

NV Energy officials said Wednesday that they are monitoring weather conditions and will likely shut off power for about 11 hours starting at 7 a.m. to help reduce wildfire risk.

The outage, a Public Safety Outage Management event, will impact 8,783 customers, officials said.

The time frame of the outage includes an estimate of how long it will take crews to inspect the lines for damage, vegetation or debris in order to begin safely restoring power. Officials said restoration time may change based on weather conditions or if crews must make repairs to equipment.

Impacted customers have been notified via phone, text and email messages, the release said. Officials are encouraging customers to have an evacuation plan in place.

A drive-through customer resource center will be available at Diamond Peak Ski Resort located at 1210 Ski Way, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The CRC will offer charging devices, light snacks, water and outage updates.

NV Energy officials said a PSOM is a last resort measure of defense to help protect the community and environment from wildfires. During a PSOM event, power is shut off for safety in order to help prevent power lines or debris blowing into power lines and other equipment from causing a wildfire when certain environmental conditions are met.

Additional information, including outage preparedness tips, PSOM criteria and maps of the impacted zone can be found online at nvenergy.com/psom.

Customers can make sure their contact information is up to date by visiting nvenergy.com/myaccount or calling NV Energy at 775-834-4444.

