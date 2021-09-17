Power outage planned Sunday due to fire danger

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District has received notification from NV Energy of a potential Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) wildfire safety outage, according to a press release from the district.

Extreme weather conditions and high fire danger are forecast in the greater Truckee area, the release states, and NV Energy has a planned PSOM to de-energize transmission lines that serve electricity to the greater Truckee area.

This will result in a local power outage that will impact all TDPUD customers, the release states. The outage is forecast to start on Sunday, Sept. 19 at 4 a.m. and is expected to last for one to two days, according to the release.

If there is a PSOM wildfire safety power outage, power will remain off until NV Energy determines that the extreme fire danger has passed, at which point they must visually inspect their transmission system to safely re-energize, the release stated. NV Energy re-energization could take up to 24 hours.

TDPUD must also visually inspect 100% of its overhead electric system in order to safely restore power with substantial re-energization within 12-hours of when NV Energy restores power, the release states.

Graphic courtesy the Truckee Donner Public Utility District.



ADDITIONAL RESOURCES

For TDPUD customers and community information on on the impacts of NV Energy’s PSOM wildfire safety outages, visit tdpud.org/PSOM .

Be sure to check back with the Sierra Sun for updates to this story and updates about the potential outage.

Are you prepared for wildfires? Visit http://www.tdpud.org/wildfire-safety for information and links to resources.

Visit https://www.tdpud.org and click on the My Account button to review contact information and sign up for or modify alerts.

For more information on how to prepare, visit http://www.tdpud.org or call 530-587-3896.

Source: The Truckee Donner Public Utility District