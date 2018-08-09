Power outages scheduled today, next week in North Lake Tahoe area

There will be scheduled power outages today and next week affecting customers in the Tahoe Â Vista and Tahoe City areas, according to Kathy Carter, Liberty Utilities spokesperson.

An outage in Tahoe Vista area of Rhodesia Road and Dakar Road, to replace secondary wire, will affect nine notified customers on today, August 8 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That same area will be affected again on August 13, andÂ 12 customers have been notified.

Scheduled outage affecting 96 notified customers in the Tahoe City area of Courcheel, Zermatt, Chamonix, Gstaad, St. Moritz, and Verbier roads, along with Kitzbuhel, will occur on August 16. The outage will be due to an upgrade wire and pad mount transformer.