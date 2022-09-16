Prep roundup: Lady Lakers swing way to tourney win

North Tahoe Junior Libby Webb watches her tee shot at Tahoe City Golf Course. Webb led the Lakers to the tournament win, and finished in second place individually.

Courtesy photo

The North Tahoe girls’ golf team swung its way to a season-opening win, taking advantage of home conditions at Tahoe City Golf Course to take a 24-stroke win.

As a team, the Lady Lakers finished with 189 strokes on the 2,700-yard, nine-hole, par-33 course.

Junior Libby Webb led the Lakers during the tournament on Sept. 8, shooting a 42 to finish in second place. Freshman Addison Jones was sixth place after shooting a 48, senior Franny Gramanz was seventh place with a 49, and sophomore Baylie Gensburg carded a 50 to finish in ninth place.

Incline finished in second place with a combined score of 213. Freshman Chloe Greer took third place after shooting a 45, senior Shannon Hugar was fourth with a 46, and Anna Cruz was sixth with a score of 46.

The Lakers are again scheduled to host a tournament at Tahoe City Golf Course. The match is set for 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Soccer: South Tahoe’s Arias records hat trick

In Class 3A soccer, Truckee is off to a 3-0 start including a 5-2 win at Churchill County on Saturday. The Wolverines (3-0, 1-0 Northern – West League) will put their undefeated record on the line this Saturday at Dayton (0-7, 0-0 Northern – East League).

After dropping its first two games of the season, South Tahoe is back on track, extending its winning streak to three games following a 7-0 win at Churchill County on Saturday.

South Tahoe (3-2, 0-0 Northern – West League) will travel to Elko on Friday (4-7, 0-0 Northern – East League).

On the girls’ side, smoke has forced cancelations of games this week. Truckee (2-3, 0-0 Northern – West League) is scheduled to host Dayton (4-4, 0-0 Northern – East League) on Saturday.

The South Tahoe girls have won their last four matches by a combined score of 31-0. The Vikings most recently knocked off Dayton, taking an 8-0 win on Saturday. Senior Jenni Arias recorded a hat trick to go along with a pair of assists. Junior Sydney Irwin scored two goals. Junior Emmie Fiel, senior Giulia Lancellotti, and

In Class 2A play, junior Olivia Kwachak Hall each scored a goal. Senior Krystyna Schembri had two assists.

South Tahoe (7-2, 0-0 Northern – West League) will host Elko (6-5, 0-0 Northern – East League) on Friday.

In Class 2A play, Incline (1-2, 1-0 Northern League) is set to host North Tahoe (2-3, 0-0 Northern League) next Wednesday. Neither squad has seen playing time of recent due to smoke in the area.

The Lady Lakers are coming off an 8-0 win at home against White Pine last Friday. North Tahoe (3-3, 1-0 Northern League) will face Pershing County (1-4, 1-3 Northern League) at home on Friday.

The Incline girls topped Pershing County 4-2 on the road on Wednesday for their first league win of the season. Incline (1-2-1, 1-1-1 Northern League) will play North Tahoe at home on Wednesday.

Volleyball: Incline, North Tahoe set for key league matchup

In Class 3A volleyball, Truckee (2-7, 0-0 Northern – West League) will host Elko (6-2, 0-0 Northern – East League) on Friday after a week without games.

Truckee most recently took a 3-2 win at Churchill County last Friday.

The South Tahoe girls will have to wait until next week to look for their first win. South Tahoe (0-5, 0-0 Northern – West League) will open league play against Hug (1-6, 0-0 Northern – West League) on Wednesday.

In Class 2A play, Incline (2-0, 2-0 Northern League is set to host North Tahoe (11-4, 2-0 Northern League) on Friday. Incline is coming off a 3-1 win at home against West Wendover; while the Lakers most recently topped Battle Mountain in straight sets at home.

The match is set for 5 p.m.

Football: Class 3A teams cancel games; Incline falls on the road

Smoke from the Mosquito Fire caused both the area’s Class 3A football teams to cancel their home games last weekend.

Truckee (2-1, 0-1 Northern – West League) will look to bounce back from a 43-11 loss to Elko earlier in the month when it hosts Spring Creek (3-0, 0-0 Northern – East League) on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

South Tahoe (0-2, 0-0 Northern – West League) will also be under the Friday night lights, facing Churchill County (1-1, 0-0 Northern – East League). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Following a 40-0 loss on the road to Pershing County last Friday in its Class 2A league opener, Incline (0-3, 0-1 Northern League) will look for its first win of the season at home Friday night against West Wendover (0-1, 0-0 Northern League). Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Sophomore Colin Combs led the Highlanders last week with 63 rushing yards of 14 carries. Defensively, Combs posted a team-high 12 tackles. Junior Kyler Thompson and senior Anthony Eppolito each finished with 10 tackles. Senior Julian Cardiel has 1.5 sacks, and sophomore Tate Gitchell had an interception.

North Tahoe (0-1, 0-0 Northern League) will host Battle Mountain (1-1, 0-0 Northern League) on Saturday at 1 p.m.