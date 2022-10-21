Prep roundup: Rivalry week

The Truckee girls' soccer team celebrates after scoring a goal against Fernley.

Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee girls’ soccer team continued its hot streak Monday, claiming an 8-0 victory at home against Fernley for a fifth straight win.

Senior Julia Egan and junior Lillian Reoutt each netted two goals. Senior Jimena Elizarrarez, senior Mackenzie Matt, senior Caitlin Russell, and sophomore Danielle Cornette each added a goal. Junior Diana Reyes led the team with a pair of assists. Elizarrarez, senior Gisela Ponce, and junior Bayla Abraham all assisted on a goal.

Truckee (10-4-1, 4-1-1 Northern – West League) will host South Tahoe (13-3-1, 5-1-1) on Monday in a match that could decide the regular season league champion. The Vikings have won both meetings against the Wolverines this season.

In Class 2A play, the North Tahoe girls’ soccer team won their 13 straight game on Wednesday, topping Sage Ridge on the road 4-1.

During their winning streak, the Lakers have outscored opponents by a combined 110-2.

North Tahoe (15-3, 13-0 Northern League) will host rivals Incline (7-4-1, 7-3-1) on Friday at 3 p.m.

On the boys’ side, North Tahoe (7-3-1, 5-0-1 Northern League) will host Incline (6-2-1, 6-0-1 Northern League) on Friday at 1 p.m. With three league games remaining the matchup will likely decide the winner of the regular season league title. The teams played to a 2-2 tie earlier in the season.

In Class 3A play, Truckee is coming off a 2-1 victory against Fernley on Monday.

Following a Thursday matchup against McQueen, Truckee (9-4, 3-4 Northern – West League) will travel to face league leaders South Tahoe (13-2, 7-0 Northern – West League). The match is set for Saturday at 11:45 a.m.

Volleyball: Lakers win ninth straight

The Class 2A North Tahoe volleyball team outlasted Yerington at home on Saturday to move into first place in the league standings.

After winning the first two sets, North Tahoe dropped the next two to Yerington. The Lakers rebounded in the fifth frame, taking a 15-11 win to claim the match.

Junior Alana Hendricks led the way with 25 kills. Junior Jules McAndrews and sophomore Stella Gajar each had 10 kills. Gajar also had team highs with three aces and three blocks. Sophomore Harper Johnson and senior Addie Atler combined for 45 digs. Johnson also led the team with 46 assists.

North Tahoe (20-5, 10-1 Northern League) will host Pershing County (14-7, 9-2 Northern League) on Saturday at noon.

In Class 3A play, Truckee won a third straight game Wednesday night, topping North Valleys in straight sets.

Truckee (13-12, 7-1 Northern – West League) will host South Tahoe (7-6, 7-0 Northern – West League) on Friday at 6 p.m. The Vikings topped the Wolverines 3-1 earlier in the season.

Football: Wolverines set for showdown with Vikings

Though South Tahoe has struggled this season, little can take away from a matchup with rivals Truckee.

The Wolverines rolled to a fifth straight win last week, topping Hug on the road 45-14.

The Truckee rushing attack again topped 200 yards, and was led by sophomore Joe Birnbaum, who picked up 60 yards on three carries. Senior Jacob Ivens had 50 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Senior Dylan Sumner finished with 42 yards and a touchdown on four carries.

Senior quarterback Julian Hall finished with 265 passing yards, four touchdowns, and an interception. Birnbaum led all receivers with three catches, 101 yards, and a two touchdowns. Miles Kelly-Caruthers caught a 71-yard touchdown. Junior Alfonso Ayala also scored on a 27-yard reception.

Defensively, junior Max Ellermeyer led the way with 16 tackles, including a sack. Senior Donivan Lopez had 14 tackles, including three tackles for a loss. Kelly-Caruthers had 11 tackles. Senior Julian Magana registered 10 tackles.

Senior kicker Matthew Tanner was perfect on the day, including hitting 28-yard field goal.

Truckee (7-1, 4-0 Northern – West League) closes out the regular season against South Tahoe (1-6, 1-3 Northern – West League) on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at Surprise Stadium.

In Class 2A play, the North Tahoe football team dropped a 35-0 home game against division leaders Yerington on Saturday.

North Tahoe (2-4, 2-3 Northern League) will look to bounce back on the road on Saturday against Silver Stage (0-5, 0-5 Northern League).

Cross-country: Truckee, North Tahoe runners post top-10 finishes

The Truckee cross-country team traveled to Foresthill High School on Saturday to compete against roughly 30 other schools at the Wildfire Invitational.

Junior Blake Moran led the boys’ team with an eighth place. Moran finished the 5,000-meter course with a time of 18 minutes, 5 seconds.

Freshman teammate Quinn Holan was 10th with a time of 18:08, and senior Logan Selander was 15th with a time of 18:49.

As a team, Truckee finished in fourth place with 70 points. Carson won the meet with a low score of 44 points. Placer senior Julian Doak won the race with a time of 16:54.

On the girls’ side, Truckee sophomore Sidney McIntosh led the team with a time of 21:25 to take 14th place. Freshman Jillian Chalstrom finished 15th with a time of 21:28.

As a team, Truckee finished in fifth place with 115 points. Bishop Manogue won the meet with a score of 51 points. Bishop Manogue junior Amaya Aramini won race with a time of 18:34.

Truckee will head to Mount San Antonio College in Walnut on Friday for their next meet.

In Class 2A cross-country, North Tahoe traveled Reno on Friday to compete in the North Valleys’ Chase Race.

Freshman Britta Johnson led the Lady Lakers wit ha time of 21:44 to claim fifth place. Freshman Niki Johnson was eighth place with a time of 21:59, and freshman Annika Johnston was 12th with a time of 22:48.

As a team, North Tahoe took third place with 62 points. Spanish Springs won the meet with a low score of 42 points. Galena sophomore Eleanor Raker won the race with a time of 20:13.

On the boys’ side, junior Isaac Martinez led the Lakers with a time of 19:28 to finish in 18th place.

North Tahoe finished in fifth place with 148 points. Spanish Spring took the team win with 35 points, and were led by a first-place finish from sophomore Peyton Miller.