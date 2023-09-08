Prep roundup: Truckee girls when sixth straight soccer match

TRUCKEE, Calif. — In soccer, the Truckee girls’ team won a sixth consecutive game Friday, topping South Tahoe at home 3-0.

Senior Bayla Abraham led the team with a goal and an assist. Senior Diana Reyes and sophomore Macee Abraham each scored a goal. Senior Laura Luster had an assist.

Truckee (6-2, 4-0 Northern West League) traveled to play North Valleys (1-1, 1-1 Northern West League) on Thursday (results not available at time of print). The team closes the week at home against Yerington at 3 p.m., and then hosts Fernley on Monday at 5 p.m.

On the boys’ side, Truckee suffered a 3-0 loss to South Tahoe on Friday.

The Wolverines (1-5-2, 1-2-1 Northern West League) will look to rebound at home on Friday against Yerington (0-2, 0-2 Northern West League). The game is set to get underway at 5 p.m. Truckee then faces rivals North Tahoe at home on Saturday at noon, and will then play Fernley on the road on Monday at 5 p.m.

Truckee volleyball team snaps losing skid

After a tough run through tournament play to close out last week, the Truckee volleyball team snapped their six-game skid by topping North Valleys 3-1.

The Wolverines traveled to face the Panthers on Tuesday and after winning the first two sets, 25-21 and 25-13, dropped the third frame 25-18. Truckee bounced back in the fourth set with a 25-23 win to take the match against North Valleys.

Truckee (4-6, 3-0 Northern West League) will host Hug (0-3, 0-1 Northern West League) on Friday at 6 p.m. The Wolverines will then face South Tahoe at home on Tuesday in a battle for first place in the division. The match is set of a 6 p.m. start.

McIntosh finishes runner-up at Del Oro Invite

The cross-country season resumed on Saturday as Truckee took its team to Del Oro High School for a meet.

Junior Sidney McIntosh led the Wolverines with a runner-up finish in the three-mile varsity race. McIntosh posted a time of 20 minutes, 55.0 seconds to take second place in the field of 79 runners.

Ro Americano junior Kianna Larsson won the girls’ race with a time of 20:53.7

Senior Blake Moran led the Truckee boys’ team, finishing the race in 19:03.7 to take 28th place. North Valleys senior Austin Kay won the boys’ race with a time of 17:34.7.

Truckee managed to take first place in the boys’ two-mile freshman/sophomore race with a low score of 33 points. Sophomore Keb Schnurrenberger took third place to lead Truckee, finishing with a time of 13:37.9. Truckee also had freshman Ty Hammond (14:06.0) take seventh, sophomore Max Fisher (14:14.4) take ninth, and sophomore Leonardo Posada (14:14.4) take 10th.

On the girls’ side, freshman Adeline Purvance Rassuchine took eighth in the two-mile race with a time of 16:59.3, and was followed by sophomore Ava Cockrum in ninth place with a time of 17:03.8. Senior Peyton Rothery also took a sixth-place finish in the girls’ two-mile junior varsity race, posting a time of 17:24.0.

Truckee will head to Nevada Union High School on Saturday for the team’s next competition.

Lakers top Battle Mountain in straight sets for fourth win in a row

The North Tahoe volleyball team extended their winning streak to four games on Saturday, topping Battle Mountain on the road in straight sets.

Seniors Lola Williams and Alana Hendricks led the team with a combined 12 kills. Junior Stella Gajar had five kills. Senior Miya Casci finished with a team-high eight aces, eight digs, and 13 assists.

North Tahoe (8-2, 2-0 Northern League) will host Incline (2-0, 2-0 Northern League) on Friday at 5 p.m. The Lakers will then remain at home for a Saturday contest against Coral Academy of Science — Reno at noon.