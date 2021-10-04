Prep roundup: Wolverines blow out Sparks

Truckee captured a 42-0 win at Sparks Friday night. | Hans Baumann / Abdiver Photography











































Following a tough loss at home to North Valleys, the Truckee football team took out its frustration Friday night on the road against Sparks, rolling to a 42-0 victory.

The Wolverines ground attack was dominant against the Railroaders defense, averaging more than 10 yards per carry for 328 yards and four touchdowns.

Senior Damon Parisi led the way with 115 yards and a touchdown on 9 carries. Senior Jason Roth finished with 71 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Senior Junior Ibarra and junior Jacob Ivens also scored rushing touchdowns.

Truckee senior quarterback Jackson Kahl was solid behind center in his second game back from injury, completing 9 of 13 passes for 204 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception — a pass that was bobbled in the end zone before ending up in the arms of a Sparks defender.

Senior Max Carter led all receivers with four catches, 120 yards, and a touchdown. Carter also ran in a 2-point conversion for Truckee. Senior tightend Tyler Lamperti had two catches, 62 yards, and a touchdown.

Defensively, junior Donivan Lopez and sophomore Max Ellermeyer were everywhere, recording 20 tackles each. Ellermeyer also had three tackles for a loss and forced a fumble. Junior Julian Magana finished with 11 tackles and senior Peter Reoutt also broke double digits in stops with 10 tackles.

Truckee (3-3, 1-1 West League) will return home for the program’s annual Friday night game. Temporary lighting will be brought into Surprise Stadium for the Wolverines’ league contest against Wooster (2-3, 1-1 West League). Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

North Tahoe football falls to 1-3

After taking a 67-0 win at home against West Wendover, the North Tahoe football team traveled to Lovelock, Nevada on Friday to face Pershing County.

The Lakers went on to suffer a 38-7 loss to the Mustangs.

North Tahoe (1-3, 1-2 Northern League) will return home on Saturday to face Coral Academy of Science (1-4, 1-2 Northern League). Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.

Lady Lakers dominate at home, set to swing into postseason

The North Tahoe girls’ golf team wrapped up the regular season in dominant fashion, winning by a combined 90 strokes on Thursday at their home course, Tahoe City Golf Course.

Playing against golfers from Yerington, Sierra Lutheran, and Incline, the Lakers finished with four of the top five scores. Sophomore Libby Webb pulled off a one-stroke win, finishing the day with a 46. Incline’s Shannon Hugar was second with a 47. From there, North Tahoe junior Franny Gramanz was third with a 49, senior Toby Jacob and freshman Baylie Gensburg each shot a 53 to finish tied for fourth.

The Lakers had an additional three golfers finish in the top-10: sophomore Alicia Buckmaster came in second with a personal best score of 55, Senior Syd Whisler took eighth with a 58 and freshman Sky Myers finished ninth with a 66 for her first top-10 finish of the season.

As a team, North Tahoe finished with a combined score of 201. Sierra Lutheran was second with a combined score of 291.

The Lakers will now prepare for this week’s Nevada Class 2A West League Girls Golf Championship. Teams will tee off Thursday at the par-72 Eagle Valley East Golf Course in Carson City.

The top three teams and top six individuals from non-qualifying teams will advance to the state championship, which will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 12, and Wednesday, Oct. 13 at the par-72 Toiyabe Golf Club in Washoe Valley.

Lady Wolverines spike South Tahoe

The Truckee volleyball team continued to dominate the Class 2A Northern competition, extending their win streak with a win in straight sets at home Thursday against South Tahoe.

The Wolverines haven’t dropped a set since facing Spring Creek on Sept. 18 and now sit in first place at 4-0 in West League play with six league contests remaining.

Against South Tahoe on Thursday the team captured the win, 25-17, 25-23, 25-22. Senior Mia Paulson posted a team-high nine kills and had a pair of blocks. Junior Aleksen Thayer had seven kills, and led Truckee with two aces. Senior Brooke Vaughan also posted seven kills. Senior Tiana Sisto had a team-high three blocks. Senior Cathy Sanchez led Truckee with 20 digs. Sophomore Isabel Smart finished the evening with 21 assists.

Truckee (12-1, 4-0 West League) will next travel to Reno for a league contest on Wednesday at 6 p.m. against Wooster (14-4, 4-1 West League).

Truckee tennis closes regular season, eyes regional titles

The Truckee tennis program wrapped up the regular season against South Tahoe on Thursday and will now turn its attention to next week’s singles and doubles Nevada Class 3A Northern League Championships.

The Truckee girls’ team concluded an undefeated regular season with a 14-4 win at home against South Tahoe.

Sophomore Kiara Vasquez led the way with a trio of wins in singles play. In doubles, Truckee didn’t drop a match. Junior Olivia Fuszard and sophomore Ryan Phelan teamed up for three wins. Junior Amber Hansford and freshman Naomi Park also won all three of their matches.

The Truckee boys’ team came into Thursday’s finale undefeated, but suffered a 12-6 defeat to fellow unbeaten team South Tahoe.

Senior Gabriel Smith led the boys’ team with a pair of wins in singles.

The Nevada Class 3A Northern League Team Tennis Championships will be contested Oct. 11-15 at Tahoe Donner Tennis Center.

Wolverines, Vikings tie on the pitch

The Truckee girls' soccer team played to a 1-1 tie against South Tahoe on Saturday.







































The Truckee and South Tahoe soccer teams renewed their rivalry on Saturday, and in a pair of hard-fought contests the boys and girls’ games each ended in a tie.

The boys retained their lead in the West League standings, battling South Tahoe to a 0-0 tie on the road.

Truckee (8-0-3, 3-0-2 West League) will host Douglas ( 4-1-4, 1-1-3 West League) on Thursday at 3:45 p.m.

The Truckee girls also played to a tie against South Tahoe, finishing the game knotted 1-1. The girls’ will travel to Reno on Thursday to face Wooster. The contest is set for a 3 p.m. start time.

Lady Lakers remain unbeaten in league

The North Tahoe girls’ soccer team remained unbeaten in Class 2A Northern League play, taking a 2-0 win at Incline on Friday.

North Tahoe (5-2-1, 4-0 Northern League) will make the long trip across Nevada on Friday to face for a league contest against White Pine (3-2, 2-0 Northern League).

On the boys’ side, the Lakers captured a 3-2 road win against Incline on Friday.

The boys will also hit the road for a Friday game at White Pine.