Prep roundup: Wolverines build momentum as regular season end nears

The Truckee football team takes the field against Sparks. The Wolverines would roll to a 53-0 win.

Hans Baumann / AbDiver Photography

After consecutive weeks of shutting out opponents, the Class 3A Truckee football team played a rare Thursday night game at Wooster.

Truckee entered Thursday’s game (results not available at time of print) after rolling to a season-high 53 points during last Friday’s matchup against Sparks.

The Wolverines ran all over the Railroaders during the game, piling up 296 rushing yards and five touchdowns. Junior Luke Trotter had a team-high 73 rushing yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Joe Birnbaum scored two touchdowns. Junior Miles Kelly-Caruthers and senior Dylan Sumner scored the team’s other two rushing touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Julian Hall connected on 5 of 11 passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. Sumner led the receivers with two catches for 22 yards and a touchdown. Junior Max Ellermeyer led the Truckee defense with 10 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Senior Colton Knotts intercepted a pass. Senior Jake Solberg blocked a punt. Junior Fabian Cerda forced a pair of safeties as well.

After facing Wooster, Truckee will hit the road for a Friday, Oct. 14, matchup against Hug.

In Class 2A, North Tahoe will look to bounce back from a 28-20 loss at home to Pershing County on Saturday.

The Lakers (1-3, 1-2 Northern League) will travel to take on Coral Academy of Science – Reno (1-3, 1-1 Northern League) on Friday.

Soccer: Lady Lakers continue winning ways

After shutting out seven straight opponents, the Class 2A North Tahoe girls’ soccer team finally allowed a goal during Monday’s 7-1 home win against Whittell.

Junior Keadle Verkler had a standout game, scoring three goals and assisting on three others. Junior Alexandra Servin added two goals. Senior Ella Costello scored a goal and had two assists. Freshman Olive Wilson scored a goal as well.

North Tahoe (10-3, 8-0 Northern League) will puts its eight-game winning streak on the line Friday at West Wendover (0-10, 0-8 Northern League).

In Class 3A, the Truckee girls’ soccer team opened October with a loss after going unbeaten all of September.

The Wolverines traveled to South Tahoe Tuesday and had their six-game unbeaten streak snapped in a 3-1 defeat.

Truckee senior Julia Egan netted the Wolverines only goal.

Truckee (5-4-1, 2-1-1 Northern – West League) played Wooster (5-2, 1-2 Northern – West League) Thursday afternoon at home. The Wolverines will host North Valleys (5-3, 2-1 Northern – West League) on Friday.

On the boys’ side, the Wolverines dropped a third straight contest, falling 3-2 at home to South Tahoe.

Truckee (5-3, 1-3 Northern – West League) will host Lowry (1-11-1, 1-2-1 Northern – West League) on Monday.

Volleyball: North Tahoe extends winning streak to five games

The Class 2A North Tahoe girls’ volleyball team extended their winning streak to five games after taking a win in straight sets at home Friday against Coral Academy of Science – Reno.

Junior Alana Hendricks led the Lakers with 13 kills. Junior Miya Casci finished the game with team highs in aces with nine and assists with 20.

North Tahoe (16-5, 6-1 Northern League) travels to play West Wendover (6-10-2, 2-5) on Monday.

In Class 3A, the Truckee volleyball team had their three-match winning streak snapped on Monday following a 3-1 loss at South Tahoe.

Truckee (7-10, 3-1 Northern – West League) faces Sparks (0-11, 0-3 Northern – West League) on Wednesday.

Cross-Country: Wolverines compete at Tom Laythe Invite

The Truckee cross-country team traveled to Folsom for the Tom Laythe Cross-Country Invite last weekend and faced off against dozens of larger schools from across the region.

Senior Logan Selander led the boys’ varsity team along the 5,000-meter course, finishing with a time of 19 minutes, 6.76 seconds to claim 73rd out of 227 runners.

The girls’ team didn’t have any runners in the varsity field, but had a pair of top-10 finishes in the 3,400-meter freshman/sophomore division.

Sophomore Sidney McIntosh took seventh with a time of 14:10.83 and freshman Jillian Chalstrom was 10th with a time of 14:29.78.

The Wolverines next compete at the Asics Clovis Invitational in Woodford Park on Saturday.

Tennis: Truckee girls enter regional tourneys as top seeds

The Class 3A Northern League Tennis Playoffs are set to get underway Monday with team matchups taking place across the area.

The No. 1 seed Truckee girls finished with a 7-0 league record and will host the winner of No. 4 seed Churchill County and No. 5 seed Hug on Tuesday.

On the boys’ side, Truckee will be the No. 2 seed after going 6-1 in league play. The Wolverines will host the winner of No. 3 seed Hug and No. 6 seed Wooster on Thursday.

North Tahoe made the tournament as the No. 5 seed and will travel to play No. 4 seed North Valleys on Tuesday. The winner will face top-seeded South Tahoe on Thursday.

The Northern League individual tournament will get underway Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Reno Tennis Center in Reno.