Prep wrap: North Tahoe football picks up big win, Lakers Verkler nets 6 goals

TRUCKEE, Calif. — In Class 2A football, North Tahoe picked up their biggest win of the season, topping Silver Stage 43-0 on the road on Saturday.

North Tahoe (3-4, 3-3 Northern League) will close out the regular season against rivals Incline (3-6, 3-3 Northern League). The winner of the game will earn the Northern League fourth and final seed going into the Class 2A playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. at North Tahoe.

Soccer: North Tahoe’s Verkler has career day

Following Monday’s 14-1 win at Yerington, the Class 2A North Tahoe girls’ soccer is a game away from finishing the year with a perfect record in Northern League play.

Junior Keadle Verkler posted a career-high six goals to lead the Lakers. Verkler also assisted on three goals. Seniors Ashley Negrete and Ella Costello scored two goals each. Junior Ginny Gibeaut, senior Kiele Myers, senior Sophia Jeffery, and junior Alexandra Servin all scored a goal. Freshman Belinda Little finished the game with a team-high four assists. Junior Ella White had two assists, and senior Abigail Lopez had one assist.

The Lakers (17-3, 15-0 Northern League) are at Whittell (5-5, 5-5 Northern League) today. North Tahoe closes out the regular season on Saturday at home against South Tahoe in a non-league matchup.

The Class 2A State Gils Soccer Playoffs get underway Friday, Nov. 4 at North Tahoe Regional Park.

The Class 3A Truckee girls’ soccer team had an opportunity to tie South Tahoe in the league standings on Monday at home, but suffered a 2-0 loss, likely leaving the team in a battle with Hug for the second seed going into next week’s regional playoffs.

Truckee (11-5-1, 5-2-1 Northern – West League travels to face Sparks (1-12-1, 0-7 Northern – West League) today. The Wolverines close the regular season out at Wooster (9-7, 3-6 Northern – West League) on Thursday.

On the boys’ side, Truckee closed out the regular season on Saturday, falling 3-1 at South Tahoe. The top three teams in the Northern – West League reach the playoffs and the Wolverines finished the year in fourth place.

In Class 2A play, North Tahoe claimed 12-4 win on Monday at Yerington.

The Lakers (10-3-1, 8-0-1 Northern League) close out the regular season today at Whittell (0-7, 0-6 Northern League), and will be the Northern League top seed going into next week’s state playoffs.

Volleyball: Truckee, North Tahoe wrap up regular seasons

The Truckee volleyball team rolled to a 3-1 win at Fernley on Monday and will close out the regular season on Thursday at Wooster.

Senior Aleksen Thayer led the Wolverines with 15 kills and three blocks. Freshman Madison Redpath had a team-high five aces and 14 assists. Juniors Abby Bunker and Kate Culpepper led the team with a combined 27 digs.

Despite the outcome of Thursday’s matchup at Wooster, Truckee will finish the season in second place in the league standings. The Class 3A Northern League tournament will get underway Friday, Nov. 4 at Hug High School.

Hans Baumann/AbDiver Photography

Hans Baumann/AbDiver Photography

In Class 2A play, the North Tahoe volleyball team is coming off a big 3-1 win at home on Saturday against Pershing County, likely wrapping up first place in the Northern League.

Junior Alana Hendricks led the team with 14 kills and 14 digs. Sophomore Stella Gajar had three aces. Junior Miya Casci had 25 assists and senior Addie Atler had 14 digs.

North Tahoe (21-5, 11-1 Northern League) hosts Incline (6-5, 6-5 Northern League) today at 5 p.m. The Lakers then close the season on Wednesday at Coral Academy of Science – Reno.

Cross-Country: Regionals set for Friday

The cross-country regional championships are set for this Friday at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks.

North Tahoe comes into the Class 2A meet on heels of a girls’ team win in their division at the 74th annual Mount San Antonio College Cross-Country Invitational.

Freshman Britta Johnson took first place on the three-mile course, finishing with a time of 20 minutes, 17 seconds. Freshman Niki Johnson finished second with a time of 20:24, and freshman Annika Johnston took fourth place with a time of 20:55. Junior Kalena Steves finished 13th with a time of 21:56 to give the team the win with a low-score of 32.

The North Tahoe boys’ will race for regional titles on Friday at 10:35 a.m., and the girls will run at 1 p.m.

In Class 3A, the Truckee boys will hit the course at 11:10 a.m. and the girls will compete at 1:40 p.m.