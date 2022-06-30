‘Prepared and excited’: Bringing community together for Independence Day celebration

Truckee will be hosting their annual Firework show for the first time in two years but Tahoe will be using a drone show this year.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Truckee Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to bring back the Truckee July Fourth Parade after a two-year hiatus.

This year’s theme is “Fourth of July – A Community Tradition,” and tickets will be available for residents of Truckee for purchase through 11 a.m. Saturday, July 2. The theme represents the joy of the Truckee community members to be able to reunite once again following two years of delayed activities due to COVID.

“I think everyone’s feeling quite prepared and excited to be able to come together,” said Town of Truckee Public Information Officer Bron Roberts. “We’ve worked with a lot of our community partners on a lot of different things to do with COVID, and it’s great to finally be able to celebrate together in a safe way and get people excited about where we are.”

The parade is produced by the Truckee Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Town of Truckee with logistical support by Big Blue Adventure, LLC.

Along with the fun-filled tradition of the parade, a fireworks show and beach party will be held at West End Beach for Truckee residents and homeowners only, and proof of residency is required for ticket purchase at the Community Recreation Center main office. Tickets are not available online and will not be available the day of the event.

The Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District is hoping to be able to do traditional fireworks compared to other towns on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe that have opted for drone shows this year. The show is dependent on weather and fire risk. The fireworks are set to start at 9:30 p.m.

Pre-parade festivities include the annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast put on by the Truckee Fire Protection District, which will be held in Station 92 on Donner Pass Road from 7-10 a.m. The hearty breakfast of hot pancakes right off the griddle with butter and maple syrup is free, with donations appreciated, but not required.

Additionally, the Firecracker Mile Fun Run will begin at 9:45 a.m. for all ages and abilities at US Bank on Donner Pass Road and will finish downtown at the train depot. Runners are encouraged to wear festive attire. The run is a fundraiser for Auburn Ski Club Training Center, and more information can be found at truckee.com .

For a premier viewing location for the parade, the Truckee Chamber of Commerce is recommending spectators put out their folding chairs as early as possible in order to save a spot.

The parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the west end of town, and will progress 1.5 miles along Donner Pass Road into historic Truckee, ending around noon. Truckee Tahoe radio station 101.5 FM will provide music and announce from the beginning of the parade, with Jim Simon and Ravn Whitington of Porter Simon returning once again as the MC’s announcing the parade from downtown. Crux Events will be providing the upbeat, rousing music downtown, as well as the judges stand. The Mountain Belles will be singing beautiful harmonies of patriotic songs downtown while the crowd awaits the first floats. Truckee Tahoe Media will be filming the parade and can be watched at a later date on Suddenlink Channel 18 or online at truckeetahoemedia.com .

This year, the Parade Grand Marshal will be Mayor Courtney Henderson, who was elected to the Truckee Town Council in November 2020.

The parade will start with the Tahoe-Truckee Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol’s presentation of the colors, which will be followed by the parade of fire trucks sounding their horns, police cars and their sirens, big rig trucks, classic cars, horses, local nonprofits and organization floats.

Those who would like to enter their floats still have until 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 2. For more information, visit truckee.com .

Trophies, along with bragging rights, will be awarded at the end of the parade.

Roberts suggested that those who can use public transportation should in order to mitigate traffic incidents and keep everyone safe. Recently, the Town of Truckee worked with TART to provide on-demand services through micro-transit that were previously only available in the Tahoe Basin.

“For the Fourth of July, [TART] will have a shuttle that goes from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to the parade, and it’s free and will goes in Prosser, Glenshire, Sierra Meadows, Donner Lake, Tahoe-Donner, and Northstar to get people to the parade safely,” said a news release

Truckee Tahoe Media will be filming the parade, which will be livestreamed at ttctv.org , as well as broadcast on cable Channel 6 and 18. The parade will also be available as video-on-demand after the holiday has concluded.

For more information, contact the Truckee Chamber of Commerce at 530-587-8808 or e-mail info@truckee.com .

On the West Shore of the basin, communities including Tahoe City and Kings Beach have opted to host drone shows, which will be the first of their kind in the area. In Tahoe City, their free aerial drone show will take place on the Fourth at Commons Beach, and are expecting the area to be packed with visitors and locals alike. The show will be above the lake and will have music specially broadcasted by 101.5 FM. Viewers can watch from their cars, their boats, or a spot on the beach.

Kings Beach will also be hosting their first ever drone show at the Kings Beach State Recreation Area. From 7-10 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, all ages are welcome to come celebrate for free with three different food vendors, a beer and wine garden, and the drone show beginning at 9:30 p.m. Organizers highly encourage walking, biking, or taking public transportation to the venue.

For more information about the Tahoe City and Kings Beach events, visit:

visittahoecity.org/event/tahoe-city-4th-july-drone-show and gotahoenorth.com/event/kings-beach-july-3-drone-fireworks-and-beach-party .