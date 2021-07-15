Preparing businesses for power outages
To protect its customers and community from the risk of extreme weather, NV Energy may turn off power in extreme fire-risk areas during wildfire season. This is known as Public Safety Outage Management.
Businesses and residents are urged to be prepared for these potential prolonged power outages. Don’t be caught ill-prepared – join this virtual Business Town Hall Tuesday, July 20, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. via Zoom. You’ll hear from experts and businesses who have experienced prolonged power outages, advice and information on how to prepare.
Hear an overview from the TDPUD explaining what a Public Safety Outage Management is, the timing and methods of notifications to expect. Western Nevada County went through this last year with PG&E’s power shut offs, similar events known as Public Safety Power Shutoff events or PSPS. The County and businesses will share lessons learned and real-world information on how to prepare including: business impacts, refrigeration, staff communications, generators, POS systems, messaging to customers and visitors, and more. Critical information on generator safety and proper permitting for hooking generators up will be provided. Breakout session discussion will focus on specific business sectors including: retail, hospitality, food services, general business.
To learn more about Public Safety Outage Managements, the TDPUD has a page on their website with information on how to prepare and what to expect at tdpud.org/departments/psom.
To join the Business Town Hall July 20 from 8:30-10:30 a.m., register at http://bit.ly/TruckeePower.
This Town Hall is being presented in collaboration with: Town of Truckee, Nevada County, Truckee Donner Public Utility District, Truckee Chamber of Commerce, Truckee Downtown Merchants Association, and Visit Truckee-Tahoe.
Source: Truckee Chamber of Commerce
