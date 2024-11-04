Prescribed burn planned for Waddle Ranch
TRUCKEE, Calif. – Conditions and weather permitting, CAL FIRE plans to conduct a broadcast burn in the Waddle Ranch area of Placer County near the Truckee Tahoe Airport District November 7 and 8 and possibly the 9.
The planned burn will treat 75 acres. The purpose of the project is to build a resilient landscape, part of a larger strategic fuel break in conjunction with our United States Forest Service partners and larger stakeholders.
