Prescribed burn set for Wednesday near Truckee

The Truckee Ranger District is planning on burning up to 100 acres Wednesday, Oct. 24, near Sagehen Creek on Highway 89 North, west of the highway (adjacent to the unit the district burned last Thursday).

According to a news release, this will only take place as long as weather, fuel conditions, and smoke dispersal remains favorable. Predicted weather forecasts over the week is to stay dry, with a chance of precipitation later next week. High pressure is starting to set up over the area later this week causing poorer smoke dispersion, but for Wednesday the smoke dispersion is looking good, officials said.

“Remember, we live in a fire dependent ecosystem,” the release states. “If we control when and where fires are ignited, we will reduce the threat of a wildfire. These prescribed fires reduce the current fuel loading, remove ladder fuels and will change (minimize) fire behavior if a wildfire was to start in these areas where prescribed fire have been implemented. Please call if you have any questions or concerns.”

Call 530-587-3558, ext. 251 for more information.