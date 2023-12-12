Prescribed burns scheduled around basin
LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team (TFFT) including South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, North Lake Tahoe and Tahoe Douglas fire protection districts, Nevada Division of Forestry and the USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit will continue prescribed burning this week at Lake Tahoe, conditions and weather permitting.
Smoke from these operations may be present throughout the Tahoe Basin and surrounding areas. View smoke management tips and current air quality index at AirNow and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency/Forest Service Fire and Smoke Map. View the prescribed fire map with project details and locations at Tahoe Living With Fire. To be added to the prescribed fire notification list, send us an email.
