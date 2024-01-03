Prescribed fire operations resume this week at Lake Tahoe

LAKE TAHOE, Calif./Nev. – The Tahoe Fire & Fuels Team including North Lake Tahoe and North Tahoe fire protection districts, will resume prescribed burning this week at Lake Tahoe, conditions and weather permitting.

Smoke from these operations may be present throughout the Tahoe Basin and surrounding areas. View smoke management tips and the current air quality index at AirNow and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency/Forest Service Fire and Smoke Map .

View the prescribed fire map with project details and locations at Tahoe Living With Fire . To be added to the prescribed fire notification list, send us an email .