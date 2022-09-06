Pro climber who lived at Tahoe arrested for sexual assaults in Yosemite

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A professional rock climber who lived at Lake Tahoe was arrested on Monday, Aug. 29, after being accused of sexual assault in Yosemite National Park, federal prosecutors said.

U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert charged Charles Barrett, 38, with aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact in an indictment that was unsealed on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

According to court documents, in August 2016, Barrett forcibly committed sexual assault on two occasions and committed abusive sexual contact on a third.

Tahoe Quarterly featured Barrett in an article with another famous climber, Alex Honnold, in 2019 said Barrett lived in South Lake Tahoe at that time.

The United States District Attorney’s Office Eastern District of California is asking if anyone has information about this case, or those who think they may be victims, to please submit a tip online at https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1563/submit-a-tip.htm , call 888-653-0009, or email nps_isb@nps.gov.

This case is the product of an investigation by the National Park Service.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kimberly Sanchez, Michael Tierney, and Jessica Massey are prosecuting the case.

If convicted, a news release said Barrett faces a maximum statutory penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.