Program authorization budget, forestry reports, and recreational access: California Tahoe Conservancy updates

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Tahoe Conservancy (CTC) met in Sacramento for the second board meeting of the year, where they discussed the forestry program, recreation and public access, the 2025-2026 program budget, and the Dennis T. Machida Memorial Greenway, among other items.

Reports from the board

The board’s presentations from the executive director and chair showed that the CTC was generally on track. The CTC’s fiscal year begins in July and in a surprising turn of events, the Proposition 4 funds were made immediately available to them.

Because Gov. Newsom declared a state of emergency for the Los Angeles fires, the board is focusing on fire and fuel reduction projects, though a public comment did note that they would like the CTC’s cooperation with allowing neighborhoods to clean up nearby lots. El Dorado County District 5 Supervisor Brooke Laine echoed that sentiment, as she’s received comments that Firewise and fire-adaptive communities wanted parcels in their neighborhoods to be addressed.

The Upper Truckee Marsh South property, also known as the Motel 6 site, is set to be demolished this summer/fall, and has hosted several law enforcement and fire trainings. The CTC will also be working on the Elks Club in South Lake Tahoe’s parking lot to make it ADA compliant.

Forestry reports

The forestry reports addressed Newsom’s state of emergency, which has helped in creating a streamlined process for critical fuel reduction in the area. Last year, CTC’s forestry team completed 550 parcels of fuel reduction work in collaboration with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS). They also completed preparations on 375 acres of future projects.

The team has been enhancing its relationship with the Washoe tribe and discussing cultural monitoring needs, in conjunction with the Tribe Conservation Corps and Calaveras Healthy Impact Product Solutions’ program that employs tribal employees.

In 2025, the CTC has been working on applying for evacuation corridor funding in order to improve evacuation routes in the basin, as well as other projects that will continue through the end of the year.

Some members requested that the forestry team look into CO2 and methane production as a result of forestry work. The team also acknowledged in the presentation that federal funding uncertainty is perhaps a catalyst to integrate better place-based and community-based fire management.

Recreation and public access

The California Natural Resources Agency (CNRA) and CTC are working together to improve accessibility to recreation for all Californians. The CNRA is the organization directing climate bond funds, and Gloria Sandoval spoke to the board about the importance of the Outdoors for All project.

The CTC is working to modernize historical information, increase language access on signage and improve planning and implementation of accessible infrastructure. They spoke to their investment in North Shore beaches like Commons Beach, and South Shore improvements to Lakeview Commons, the Dennis T. Machida bikeway, and the Van Sickle Bi-State Park.

Dennis T. Machida Greenway

The Dennis T. Machida Greenway, named after the 1990s director of the CTC, makes use of a 1962 construction concept for a Caltrans highway. It was transferred to the CTC in 2000 to transform it into a shared use path.

The Tahoe Resource Contribution District and the city of South Lake Tahoe are planning to fix a dilapidated pedestrian bridge on the path, and El Dorado County is seeking construction funding for the site as well.

Board members approved the proposed easements and license agreement for the relevant CTC parcels, which will support the efforts for construction funding.

Program authorization budget

Lastly, Brent Coe spoke to the board on the funds needed for programs in the next year. The budget is approximately $4.3 million, with the following breakdown:

$1,975,100 for Land Management to maintain Conservancy lands, demolition and restoration of recently acquired developed properties, and plan future restoration projects.

$285,000 for Tahoe Livable Communities to conduct appraisals, environmental analyses, and permitting, and plan and assess the feasibility of future projects.

$805,000 for Recreation and Public Access to plan and assess the feasibility of future projects.

$200,000 for Community Forestry to plan and assess the feasibility of future projects.

$200,000 for Landscape Resilience to survey, inventory, and monitor resources, and support climate and biodiversity research and monitoring.

$360,000 for Watershed to survey, inventory, and monitor resources; conduct watershed and water quality analyses; and plan future restoration projects.

$442,000 for the Conservancy’s Organizational Excellence interdivisional work, including engaging with communities, providing training to employees, developing communications materials, and purchasing supplies.

Planned management makes up roughly half the expenditures, as it encompasses non-specific authorizations and actions taken, such as maintaining fences and removing hardscape.

The item passed, authorizing the budget for the programs as stated.

The next CTC board meeting will be back in South Lake Tahoe on September 18.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.