Program offering discounted lift tickets benefits local schools

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Skiers and snowboarders can pre-purchase reduced-rate lift tickets valid at many North Lake Tahoe ski resorts through the Excellence in Education Skiing for Schools program.

Ticket holders can enjoy flexibility in terms of when lift tickets can be used, as resorts offer validity throughout the season to get on the slopes, save money and contribute to the success of local students. Proceeds from the Skiing for Schools program benefit quality public education within the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. Money raised goes directly into the school district via Excellence in Education Foundation’s grant programs.

Participating North Tahoe resorts include Palisades Tahoe and Northstar California with no restrictions. Tickets are also available for Homewood Mountain Resort, Tahoe Donner Downhill, Tahoe XC, and Tahoe Donner Cross Country, with some restrictions.

A limited supply of lift tickets is available, and they are sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Some restrictions apply. Tickets are not available for purchase at the resorts but in person at Tahoe Dave’s ski shops. A select number of Northstar tickets are available online at http://www.exined.org . Trail passes for Tahoe XC are available at Alpenglow Sports in Tahoe City and Pacos in Truckee.

For more information and all the details for specific resort offers, call 530-550-7984 or visit http://www.exined.org .