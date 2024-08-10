Propane tank leak closes West River
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Police Department and the Truckee Fire Protection District are responding to a propane tank leak on West River Rd.
As of 5:45 on Saturday, Aug. 10, West River Rd. will be closed for approximately 2 hours until the tank can be off loaded.
According to a TPD Facebook post, the “closure is between McGivers under crossing to approximately the pet lodge.”
No evacuation or shelter in place orders have been issued. Crews will remain on scene to monitor conditions until the hazard has been mitigated.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.