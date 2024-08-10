Propane tank leak closes West River

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Police Department and the Truckee Fire Protection District are responding to a propane tank leak on West River Rd.

As of 5:45 on Saturday, Aug. 10, West River Rd. will be closed for approximately 2 hours until the tank can be off loaded.

According to a TPD Facebook post, the “closure is between McGivers under crossing to approximately the pet lodge.”

No evacuation or shelter in place orders have been issued. Crews will remain on scene to monitor conditions until the hazard has been mitigated.