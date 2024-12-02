Property tax payments for Placer, Nevada County residents due

Michelle Bodley, Nevada County Treasurer and Tax Collector, as well as, Tristan Butcher, Placer County Treasurer-Tax Collector would like to remind property owners that the due date for the 1st installment of the 2024-2025 secured tax bill is December 10, 2024, at 5 p.m. Payments must be received in this office or show a postmark of December 10, 2024. If mailing close to this date, we highly encourage a hand-stamped timely postmark to ensure timely payment. If received after the December 10 date without a timely postmark, a 10% penalty will be added for late payment.

Nevada County

If you own property in Nevada County and have not received a tax bill, a copy may be printed from the tax collector’s website at https://www.nevadacountyca.gov/348/Treasurer-Tax-Collector

Avoid the lines! Payment transactions can be made online or by phone at 1-877-445-5617 up until 11:59 p.m. on December 10. Information can be found at https://common2.mptsweb.com/mbc/nevada/tax/search or by simply scanning the QR code on your bill. You must have your assessment number and the amount due. Please note there is a 2.38% fee associated with credit/debit card transactions but no charge for electronic checks.

If mailing your payment, send payment along with your payment stub to P.O. Box 128, Nevada City, CA 95959-0128. Once again, if mailing close to December 10, it is IMPERATIVE to get a hand-stamped timely postmark, or you will run the risk of a penalty due to a late postmark.

The Tax Collector will be at Truckee Town Hall from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on December 4, 2024, weather permitting, to provide taxpayers with the opportunity to pay their taxes in person.

Don’t want to mail your payment or make the trip over the hill? A convenient Drop Box located at Truckee Town Hall will be open until 5 p.m. on December 10. Payments are collected from the box daily but will not be transported to the Nevada City office until December 16. All payments received in the drop box by the 5 p.m. deadline on December 10th will be posted as timely.

Placer County

You may download a copy of your property tax bill by visiting Placer County’s website at http://www.placer.ca.gov/pay-my-taxes or by calling 530-889-4120, toll free at 888-888-5218.

Payments can be made via the County’s website at http://www.placer.ca.gov/pay-my-taxes (up to 11:59 p.m. on the delinquent date, fees apply). Payments can also be mailed to the Tax Collector’s office at 2976 Richardson Drive, Auburn, CA 95603. The hours are Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

They can be dropped off at the in-person counter or the dropbox located at the Tax Collector’s office. Please note, if you drop your payment in the box after 5 p.m. on the due date, the payment will be considered late and penalties/fees will be assessed. Please – no cash payments!

Please visit http://www.placer.ca.gov/tax or call us at 530-889-4120, toll free at 888-888-5218 for more information about your tax payments.