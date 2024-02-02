Proposed North Lake Tahoe Recreation and Aquatics Center initiative faces setback

KINGS BEACH, Calif. = At a joint North Tahoe Public Utility District and Tahoe City Public Utility District meeting Wednesday, both boards gave a green light to continue to discuss putting a tax measure to fund a North Lake Tahoe Recreation and Aquatics Center on the ballot at the earliest in 2026.

The boards came to this decision after hearing a presentation on the results of a voter opinion survey by its consultant Charles Heath, partner at Team CivX, and Timothy McLarney, PhD.

The voter survey results indicate insufficient support for a 2024 ballot measure.

There were three possible pathways for the recreation and aquatic center:

Support for funding not at levels sufficient to fund the full project or operations, survey finds

Scenario 1: High level of support for funding the full project and operations

Scenario 2: Support for funding not at levels sufficient to fund the full project or operations

Scenario 3: Low level of support for funding, not enough for any realistic project

Heath said the results from the survey showed the North Lake Tahoe Recreation and Aquatics Center proposal fell into “scenario 2”.

The North Tahoe and Tahoe City Public Utility Districts’ ambitious plan, overseen by Directors Sue Daniels, Alex Mourelatos, Judy Friedman, and Dan Wilkins through their respective ad-hoc committees, aimed to secure funding for the state-of-the-art facility.

The proposed initiative received a tepid response from residents. Findings from the November polling showed support levels hovering between 53% to 57%, which is below the super-majority threshold needed in the presidential election year.

The districts had initially planned an inclusive approach by integrating an indoor field house into the project. However, financial projections updated this fall to reflect rising inflation and financing costs necessitated its removal from the proposal.

The work to study the feasibility of a possible recreation and aquatics center on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe began in 2020 with Phase 1 of the project.

In Spring 2023, the boards selected ad-hoc committee members for streamlined decision making. A memorandum of understanding was made between NTPUD and TCPUD. CivX is hired.

In Summer 2023, community stakeholder and partner outreach begins. A website is built for the project. Placer County requests polling to include Olympic Valley, Alpine Meadows, and Northstar.

In Fall 2023, there was an updated construction costs funding analysis done. The ad-hoc committee recommends eliminating the field house from the project. Polling is done.

In Winter 2023, community and stakeholder engagement continues. Options given to the ad-hoc committee. Meeting preparation with polling results.

The recreation and aquatics center cost estimates:

1. The January 2023 calculations assume a 5% interest rate and building in 2023. The capital cost would be $70,500,000. The annual operations and maintenance would be $2,000,000.

2. The November 2023 calculations assume a 6.25% interest rate and building in 2026. The capital cost would be $77,037,254. The annual operations and maintenance would be $2,185,454.

The ad-hoc committees got Eastern Placer County communities, Olympic Valley, Alpine Meadows, and Northstar, involved. These areas lack a dedicated district for active recreation services. Collaboration with Placer County, which helped fund the initial assessment phase, was also a strategic focus during this period.

The January 31 joint meeting of the Boards addressed these survey outcomes and considered the consultants’ advice against pursuing the 2024 ballot measure.

Instead, attention will turn to potential strategies for a 2026 initiative.

Key finding from the voter survey:

1. Support not reaching 66.7% passage threshold at any tax rate tested. (36 cents, 29 cents, 21 cents and 14 cents per square foot)

2. Support levels surpass 55%, suggesting potential future viability if ACA 1 is approved by California voters in November 2024. (This would be for capital funding only.)

If ACA 1 passes, it would lower the vote threshold from 66.67% to 55% to approve local special taxes and bond measures to fund housing projects and public infrastructure.

3. Because of that, a 2024 election is not viable, but a June or November 2026 election may be viable if ACA 1 passes.

4. Stronger support in NTPUD and TCPUD than in other areas tested.

5. Strong support for projects and many persuasive arguments, but don’t move support above 66.7% or overcome tax sensitivity.

6. Tax rate sensitivity: The cost per square foot needs to be below 21 cents and annual rates per homeowner below $400.

To learn more about the possible recreation and aquatics center on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe , please visit the project website at https://northtahoerec.org/ .