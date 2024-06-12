Prosser neighborhood to host Firewise Education Day

TRUCKEE, Calif. – On June 22, 2024, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Prosser Neighborhood Firewise Committee will host a Firewise Education Day at 11526 Ida Way. This event aims to better prepare the Prosser community against the threat of wildfire.

As a dedicated group of community volunteers, our goals are to educate on risk reduction and evacuations, work together to mitigate wildfire risks in our subdivisions, reduce fuel, harden homes, and coordinate with local fire protection agencies.

Event highlights include free ice cream and special guests available to answer your questions about the Firewise Community and how you can help protect Prosser from wildfires. There will be presentations by the Truckee Fire District, US Forestry Department, and the Eastern Regional Firewise Coalition, covering topics like defensible space inspections and Truckee Fire’s Rebate Program, which offers up to $500 for home hardening upgrades.

Come learn valuable information and practical tips to help protect your home and community. Your participation is crucial in making Prosser a safer place for all. Let’s work together to create a fire-resilient community!

