Protect your home: Attend the upcoming Placer County Firewise USA Workshop

AUBURN, Calif. – Community members are invited to participate in a free Firewise USA Program workshop Aug. 28 at 3 p.m., in-person in North Auburn or via Zoom.

This interactive session offers valuable information for homeowners and residents to prepare their properties for wildfire season.The session will provide networking opportunities among Firewise communities, local agencies and fire safe councils.

Key speakers will include Firewise USA state representative and CAL FIRE Capt. James Ausboe, and Firewise USA program manager and National Fire Protection Association representative Megan Fitzgerald-McGowan.

Attendees will be able to

Connect with other Firewise communities in Placer County

Build relationships with their local fire department

Engage with the Placer County Firewise regional coordinator

Network with fire safe council members

Interact with local agencies that offer valuable community resources

The workshop will be held at the Placer County Health and Human Services Center Cordova room located at 11434 B Ave. in North Auburn.Attendees can join the workshop virtually via Zoom, here .

For additional information or questions about this event please contact Placer County Office of Emergency Services Firewise coordinator Jacqueline Manning at 530-886-FIRE or fireready@placer.ca.gov . Learn more about the Firewise USA Community Program, here .