PT Revolution lands in Truckee, bringing high-energy healing to mountain athletes

TRUCKEE, Calif. – PT Revolution, the high-impact physical therapy and performance training clinic rooted in South Lake Tahoe, has officially opened its doors in Truckee. After two years of searching and six months of build-out, the new location at 40173 Truckee Airport Road, Suite 102, is now welcoming patients—from weekend warriors to elite athletes.

“What we’ve done in South Lake Tahoe has been really special and it’s been well received,” said cofounder Jason Collin, a licensed physical therapist and the clinic’s self-described Director of Awesomeness. “We’ve grown exponentially in the last four years… and we’ve been trying to get to Truckee for the last couple.”

The new Truckee clinic continues PT Revolution’s signature approach—blending hands-on therapy, strength and movement training, and community-focused energy. Designed with an open gym-style layout and outfitted with cutting-edge recovery tools, the facility is anything but a traditional medical office.

“We want to just bring a fun, healing community environment to Truckee,” said Ian Anderson, cofounder, licensed physical therapist, and Director of Performance. “We want to get Truckee back on the mountain, back on the trails, and have fun doing it.”

PT Revolution caters to mountain athletes of all types, offering individualized physical therapy alongside group classes like Mountain Fit, a small-group training program for all abilities—including those recovering from surgery and those logging 60 ski days a season.

“Our coaches work alongside PT, so they’re used to working with people who are strong and healthy, and also people who have been injured,” Anderson said.

With an emphasis on accessibility, the clinic is in-network with most major insurance providers, including Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield, UHC, UMR, Medicare, VA, and more.

Anderson brings elite experience to the role, with a background coaching at Stanford and working with high-level athletes. But his approach is shaped just as much by his own experience—having recently undergone back surgery himself.

“I had a herniated disc in this really weird spot… I tried to be patient, rehab it… But six months went by and I still couldn’t stand or walk for more than two or three minutes,” he said. Post-surgery, Anderson quickly returned to his active lifestyle—and brings that empathy to every patient encounter.

PT Revolution’s Truckee clinic features high-performance recovery tools like Normatec compression boots—playfully called “the fancy pants”—and Venom heat and vibration wraps for backs, knees, and shoulders.

“Imagine turning on the fireplace, coming home from a long ski day, and putting these on,” Anderson said of the compression boots. “Wait until you come out of it—you’ll be ready to ski for like 10 days straight.”

But it’s not just the tech that sets PT Revolution apart—it’s the energy. Patients train and recover in a communal space filled with high-fives, encouragement, and even cowbells.

The communal PT space offers people the opportunity to build each other up. Zoe Meyer / Sierra Sun

“A lot of people walk into our clinic and they’re like, ‘Whoa, this place has a vibe,'” Anderson said. “We love that.”

Collin echoes that sentiment. “People come in here and they’re injured, they’ve had surgeries, they’re not able to do the things that they love,” he said. “So wherever they are in that rehab journey, to be able to give them that hope and belief that, ‘Hey, I can get back to skiing, biking, hiking, and riding’—that’s what matters.”

PT Revolution isn’t just setting up shop in Truckee—it’s embedding itself into the local outdoor culture. The team partners with groups like Sierra Avalanche Center, Tahoe Backcountry Alliance, and TAMBA, and hosts community events such as avalanche awareness classes and ski movie nights.

“We love supporting these things because these are the things that allow us to do what we love to do too,” Anderson said. “They’re the ones out there building the trails.”

As the new clinic gains traction, Collin says the goal is for the Truckee location to feel like a second home for patients. “It’s like Cheers,” he said. “You walk in and everyone’s yelling your name.”

Whether you’re an athlete recovering from surgery or a grandparent training to lift your grandkids pain-free, PT Revolution wants you to feel not just better—but inspired.

“You come in, and it’s not just about healing an injury,” Collin said. “It’s about leaving here feeling like you can do this—and being excited about the journey.”