Public invited to beach-cleaning robot’s North Shore debut, community cleanup
KINGS BEACH, Calif. – Tahoe’s innovative beach-cleaning robot, BEBOT, will make its highly anticipated North Shore debut for the 2024 operational season with a full beach cleanup at Kings Beach on Monday, June 17. The public is invited to join this exciting kickoff event with ECO-CLEAN Solutions and members of the League to Save Lake Tahoe by participating in a “Human vs. Machine” test to demonstrate how people and technology work together to rid Tahoe beaches of trash.
As a proud partner of the North Tahoe Community Alliance, the expansion of BEBOT to the North Shore is made possible by the NTCA’s sponsorship grant program, funded by the TOT-TBID Dollars at Work program. This initiative aims to invest in projects that enhance economic health, community vitality, and environmental sustainability, benefiting residents, businesses, and visitors alike.
Our beach-cleaning efforts are also supported by the League to Save Lake Tahoe, also known as Keep Tahoe Blue. Their conservation programs keep Tahoe swimmable, hikeable, and enjoyable for all.
Catch BEBOT in action over the next two weeks at various locations, including Kings Beach, Tonopalo, Moon Dunes, and Commons Beach in Tahoe City. Media teams are invited to capture this exciting advancement in environmental sustainability for the Lake Tahoe community.
Schedule of Events on Monday, June 17:
- 8:00 a.m.: Volunteers arrive and sign in.
- 8:15 a.m.: Beach cleanup begins; “Human vs. Machine” test commences.
- 10:00 a.m.: BEBOT cleaning ends.
- 11:15 a.m.: Volunteers return to the site to weigh collected trash, submit data cards, and return equipment. Each volunteer will receive a reusable straw as a token of appreciation.
- 11:30 a.m.: Event concludes
How to Participate: Volunteers of all ages are welcome, and no prior experience is required. Participation is free. Please register at the provided link to join us in this crucial effort to keep Tahoe’s beaches pristine: Register Here
Additional North Shore June Cleaning Dates:
- Tuesday, 6/18 (7-10 a.m.): Kings Beach (Cleaning)
- Wednesday, 6/19 (7-10 a.m. & 5-7 p.m.): Mourelatos, Franciscan, Tonopalo Beaches (Cleaning)
- Tuesday, 6/25 (7-10 a.m. & 5-7 p.m.): Lake Forest Beach (Cleaning)
- Wednesday, 6/26 (7-10 a.m. & 5-7 p.m.): Moon Dunes (Cleaning)
- Thursday, 6/27 (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.): Commons Beach (Demo)
Join us in making an impact in our community and experience the future of beach cleaning with BEBOT. Your participation and coverage are invaluable in promoting sustainable practices and preserving the natural beauty of Lake Tahoe.
