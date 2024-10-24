Public invited to Truckee Optimist Club Meet and Greet

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Truckee Optimist Club invites the public to their New Member Drive “Meet and Greet” on Thursday, November 7, 5:30 p.m., at the Truckee Community Center.

“We are looking for new members who are passionate about helping Truckee area youth access athletics, academics, the arts, and scholarships, said Dr. Todd Wold, Truckee Optimist President.

The Optimist Club is a group of philanthropically minded volunteers who have a lot of fun working together to put on several major events in Truckee. The Club helped bring back the Truckee Airshow in 2012. It also created and runs the Truckee Brewfest and the Christmas Tree lot by Village Pizzeria.

“We FUNdraise and donate over $100,000 annually to Truckee area youth programs with a goal of making sure that every child in the Truckee area has the opportunity to reach their full potential through being able to participate in a variety of athletics, academics, and the arts”, said Dr. Wold.

The membership of the club is made up of coaches, teachers, parents, college students, and adults who are new to the Truckee community, as well as adults who grew up in our community who benefitted from the club, and who are now paying it forward to the current and next generations of Truckee kids.

“You are invited to come check out our club and consider joining us to make a positive impact for Truckee area youth!”

Please RSVP by emailing us at TruckeeOptimistClub@yahoo.com . You can also check us out at TruckeeOptimistClub.com and by visiting our Truckee Optimist Club page on Facebook. Pizza, beer, and wine will be provided.