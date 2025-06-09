Public is invited to free training on how to protect Lake Tahoe from golden mussels, other aquatic invasive species

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif., – On Wednesday, June 11, a team of Tahoe’s protectors will lead a free, public training on how to preserve the Lake’s blue waters from the threat of aquatic invasive species as part of California Invasive Species Action Week. The morning event at the Tahoe Keys Marina in South Lake Tahoe will also include a demonstration of innovative aquatic robots — including a semi-submersible drone and high-capacity skimmer — used to contain the spread of invasive weeds in Lake Tahoe.

With invasive golden mussels threatening to enter the Tahoe Basin , now is a critical time to learn how to spot and prevent aquatic invaders from spreading. Aquatic invasive species (AIS) — most notably plants and shellfish — can outcompete native plants and animals, alter the Lake’s delicate ecosystem, and threaten to turn Tahoe’s famously blue waters a murky green.

During the two-hour training, participants will learn how to identify aquatic invasive species and report their sightings through a web-based platform, understand the fundamentals of lake-friendly paddling and why it’s crucial to “Clean, Drain, and Dry” gear before hitting the water, and gain awareness about harmful algal blooms.

The event is led by the League to Save Lake Tahoe in collaboration with ECO-CLEAN Solutions , Tahoe Keepers , the Lahontan Water Quality Control Board , and Tahoe Regional Planning Agency , with generous support from the Tahoe Keys Marina . California Invasive Species Action Week runs June 7 – 15.

The training will be held Wednesday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to noon at Tahoe Keys Marina | 2435 Venice Dr E, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150.

Register for the free training at keeptahoeblue.org/eol2025 .