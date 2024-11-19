Truckee area PSOM canceled

UPDATE Wednesday Nov. 20, 6 p.m.: Energy’s PSOM Warning affecting Truckee has been canceled. High fire danger in Verdi has diminished. As a result, NV Energy has canceled its plans to de-energize transmission lines in Verdi that serve electricity to TDPUD’s system.

While Verdi had its PSOM warning canceled, about 15,000 NV Energy customers in the Reno/Carson area did experience a PSOM outage beginning early Wednesday morning. Many are expected to be out of power until Thursday.

TDPUD appreciates the community’s responsiveness during this PSOM warning. Though we were lucky to not experience a PSOM outage this time, it’s still important to treat these warnings seriously and prepare for multi-day power outages when they are activated.

Visit tdpud.org/wildfire to learn more about wildfire safety power outages and how to prepare for them.

UPDATE Wednesday Nov. 20,9 a.m.: NV Energy’s PSOM Warning issued for Verdi is still in effect at this time. Extreme weather conditions and high fire danger in Verdi have decreased. As a result, NV Energy did not de-energize the transmission lines in Verdi at 6 a.m.

However, they are still monitoring the area and it remains under PSOM warning. According to Nevada County Sheriff Office, Truckee should expect to remain under warning throughout the morning. All other zones in the Reno/Carson area that were under warning are now experiencing a PSOM outage.

TRUCKEE, Calif. – NV Energy has issued a Public Safety Outage Management (PSOM) Warning for Verdi due to extreme weather conditions and high fire danger. If conditions persist, NV Energy will de-energize transmission lines in Verdi that serve Truckee on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 6 a.m., resulting in a power outage that will impact all Truckee Donner Public Utility District customers and last for a period of 1-2+ days.

If there is a PSOM wildfire safety power outage, power will remain off until NV Energy determines that the extreme fire danger has passed, at which point they must visually inspect their transmission system to safely re-energize. The weather event is predicted to last until 10 p.m.-midnight on Wednesday, in which case NV Energy would not be able to begin patrolling until Thursday morning, weather permitting.

NV Energy re-energization could take up to 24 hours. TDPUD must also visually inspect 100% of our overhead electric system in order to safely restore power with substantial re-energization within 12-hours of when NV Energy restores power.

If the PSOM goes into effect, Truckee Donner PUD and Truckee-Donner Recreation and Park District will stand up an outage center at the Community Arts Center at 10046 Church St. This facility will only provide a place to charge devices and obtain information from TDPUD. The outage center will be open to the public from 8am-6pm daily, beginning Wednesday morning.