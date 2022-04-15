Public Utility District board approves connection fee increase

The Truckee Donner Public Utility District Board of Directors this month took action on several items, including holding two public hearings to increase new construction fees related to connection and meter box upgrades.

Existing connection and water meter box upgrade fees are not sufficient to cover the district’s costs due to increases in costs of labor and material, according to the district.

The cost of connecting to the district’s water has not been adjusted since 2012 and will increase roughly 40%, while water meter box upgrade fees will see a similar percentage increase.

“While we definitely want to encourage development, and encourage workforce housing, and encourage low income housing … we also have to take stock in what we are doing financially,” said board Director Tony Laliotis.

Board Director Kim Harris was the lone member to vote against the increases at the April 6 meeting, preferring any fees associated with water service connections into new construction be rolled out gradually.





The board also held a workshop to review the electric utilities loads, peaks and performance for 2021.

Energy consumption was about 1% more than budgeted, while the district was over budget by $880,000, compared to its total energy costs of $12,915,399 budgeted for the fiscal year. The district also experienced load growth of more than 2.5%, with an expectation this will continue due to overall community growth and electrification.

The district’s renewable portfolio standard is also ahead of state goals. The district’s portfolio includes hydroelectric, landfill gas, wind, and heat recovery generation and is estimated to represent 57.4% of the district’s retail sales.

District General Manager Brian Wright also welcomed new water utility director Chad Reed, who joins the district from the Quartz Hill Water District.

With the recent announcement of the hiring of IT Director Scott Crow, the district’s leadership team is fully staffed. The district, is however, hiring for several other positions. Visit http://www.tdpud.org and click on employment to learn more.