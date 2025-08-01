Public voting open for 2025 ‘Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark’ photo contest

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee, the City of Nevada City, the Truckee Cultural District, and the Nevada County Arts Council are pleased to announce that public voting for the second annual “Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” photo contest will open on August 1 and continue through August 10, 2025.

This year’s contest received 138 submissions from across Nevada County, showcasing the region’s diverse and spectacular nightscapes. The contest promotes awareness of the importance of dark skies and features entries in three categories: Professional, Amateur, and Youth. Winners will be selected in each category, and a ‘Best of the East’ and ‘Best of the West’ will be chosen to honor the county’s diverse landscapes.

Voting will take place online through the Sierra Sun website at http://www.sierrasun.com/darkskiesphoto. We urge our community members to view and vote for their favorite images during the voting period. Finalists will be selected based on a review by a panel of judges and then placed by community voting, emphasizing the crucial role our community plays in this process.

A public reception and gallery exhibition will be held on September 12 at Tahoe Forest Hospital’s Medical Office Building. The event will feature the finalist photographs, refreshments, and include the formal announcement of this year’s winners. Additional details about the reception will be shared through social media and sponsoring parties’ websites closer to the date.

To access contest details or learn how to reduce light pollution at home, visit http://www.townoftruckee.gov/ darkskies and http://www.nevadacityca.gov/darkskies .