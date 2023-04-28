Publisher’s Perspective: Best of North Tahoe, Truckee finalist voting open

Rob Galloway



Last year, a record number of votes were cast for the Best of North Lake Tahoe and Truckee finalists.

If this year’s nomination period is any indication of how the finalist voting will go, we should be in for another record year — we had more than four times the amount of nominations this year as compared to last.

While we received tens of thousands (yes, tens of thousands) nominees, the hard truth is that not all of the nominees make it through to the finals. Unfortunately, only the top five nominees make it through to the finals. In some cases there was a tie for the fifth spot, which is why some categories may have more than others.

Nevertheless, those totals are a testament to you, the community, and the general excitement around the Best of North Tahoe and Truckee. And why wouldn’t we be excited? Any time we can celebrate the people and businesses that continually put their best foot forward to make the Truckee-Tahoe experience the best it can be, we should get a little giddy. Well, that and the fact that summer is fast approaching.

Congratulations to all the people and businesses that made it this far. Now, this is where the fun starts.

Some will run away with their category in a landslide, others will be in a dogfight until the bitter end. It all boils down to votes, which the period for doing so opens Friday, April 28, and runs through Wednesday, May 17.

For businesses that win, it could be just the thing that gets them back on their feet after a hard-fought year (especially with our winter). For others, it’s total justification for why you spend countless days and nights to make things the best for your customers and the community.

It’s important to note that you can come back and cast your vote every day (one per category). From here on out, it’s all about the number of votes. Even if your favorite didn’t make it through, maybe consider supporting your next favorite – this community has shown so much support for each other over the past year; extend that support just a bit further and vote for the finalist you feel is the best. Whether that’s breakfast, or physician, or even bike trail, the Best of North Tahoe and Truckee contest allows for you to get excited about the things, people, and places that you love.

The main point of this is to have fun and ultimately crown a winner. Your role in helping to do that, I’m certain, is much appreciated by all the finalists. After all, who doesn’t want to see success in the eyes of their peers? Also, don’t fret – we have ways to ensure there aren’t folks out there creating fake accounts and stuffing the ballots. Each year our technology makes it easier to spot these to help us ensure that the winners have earned their crown.

As a reminder, you can vote once per day, per category so keep coming back and show your support. I look forward to seeing who might unseat the champions or who will continue their reign.

You can place your vote by going to: sierrasun.com/best.

Best of luck!

Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@swiftcom.com or 530-542-8046.