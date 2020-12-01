Puppy adoptions, Give Back Tahoe campaign highlight Giving Tuesday

From raising funds to adopting more than a dozen puppies, organizations and individuals were in the giving spirit on Tuesday, taking part in the global event geared toward generosity.

Within the first 5 minutes of its Giving Tuesday campaign, the Humane Society of Truckee-Tahoe said it received more than 100 questionnaires for its 15 puppies up for adoption. The humane society also said it’s raised more than $50,000 of a $75,000 goal, which will go toward continuing its programs. Donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar for the remainder of the day and can be made at http://www.hstt.org.

The Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation celebrated Giving Tuesday by launching its annual Give Back Tahoe campaign, which runs through Dec. 15. Give Back Tahoe gives individuals the opportunity to donate to nonprofits of their choice, with organizations being awarded monetary prizes at the end of the campaign for most donations received.

As of Tuesday, Achieve Tahoe leads the large organization category, Truckee Roundhouse is in first in the medium tier, and Headwaters Science Institute holds the top spot in the small organization branch. To donate to a nonprofit, visit http://www.givebacktahoe.org.

“This year we’re just really trying to stress that any amount can make a difference,” said Caroline Craffey, communications manager for Tahoe Truckee Community Foundation, during today’s North Lake Tahoe Chamber of Commerce First Tuesday Breakfast Club forum. “We just know it’s been a tough year for the nonprofits and they can really use our help.”

The Tahoe Rim Trail Association also has a Giving Tuesday campaign, and donations will be matched up to $5,000. Donations, which go toward maintaining and building trails in the Tahoe Basin, can be made at http://www.tahoerimtrail.org.

The League to Save Lake Tahoe is joining the movement as well, and every dollar raised, up to $30,000, will be matched, going toward its restoration programs, combating pollution, and halting invasive species. Donations can be made at http://www.keeptahoeblue.org.

The Tahoe Forest Health System is offering a chance to get on the slopes this Giving Tuesday. Entries to win an Epic Tahoe Local Pass (Northstar, Heavenly, Kirkwood) for the upcoming ski season cost $25. To donate, visit http://www.tfhd.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.