Purchases from Alpenglow Gallery in Feb. to support Tahoe Fund

TRUCKEE, Calif. – For the entire month of February, Alpenglow Gallery’s owners Douglas DeVore and Justin Majeczky will donate 100% of their profits to the Tahoe Fund. The fine art gallery, located in downtown Truckee, features stunning mountain and lake landscape prints of the Tahoe-Truckee area and beyond.

“The Tahoe Fund has worked with Justin and Doug on a number of projects over the years, and we are thrilled they want to support the work we’ve been doing to improve the Tahoe environment for all to enjoy in this way,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “By purchasing one of Justin or Doug’s prints from Alpenglow Gallery this February, people will not only have a beautiful reminder of this special place, they’ll be giving back to Tahoe in a meaningful way.”

Alpenglow Gallery’s prints are available in various sizes and shipped ready-to-hang on canvas, metal or Lumachrome. Only prints from Douglas DeVore and Justin Majeczky are eligible for the Tahoe Fund benefit, including online orders with free shipping.

“We have long been supporters of the Tahoe Fund and its work, so being able to give back to the organization that is doing so much to make a difference for everyone who loves Tahoe was an easy choice,” said Alpenglow Gallery owners, Justin Majeczky and Douglas DeVore.

The Alpenglow Gallery is located in historic downtown Truckee at 9940 Donner Pass Road and open Friday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Learn more and see their available prints at thealpenglowgallery.com .

Learn more about the Tahoe Fund at tahoefund.org .