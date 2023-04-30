Rain, snow, cold temps return next week to Truckee-Tahoe

A view of Lake Tahoe Sunday morning from Homewood Mountain Resort.

Provided/Alertwildfire.org

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The unseasonably warm, sunny period that spurred snowmelt and made a run at record temperatures will soon be a distant memory with wind, rain and snow showers in the forecast every day this coming week.

The National Weather Service in Reno has a flood watch in effect through 9 a.m. Monday for Truckee-Tahoe, but the warm days late last week will be replaced with temps in the 40s, well below normal for the time of year, that will slow down snowmelt.

The highs peaked on Friday with South Lake Tahoe coming in at 73 degrees, short of the record of 75 set a couple of years ago. On the other side of the lake in Tahoe City the high temp on Friday was in the mid 60s, well short of the record (71).

The high on Sunday is expected to be in the low 60s as gusty winds and clouds appear later in the day in preparation for a low pressure system that will bring periods of mountain snow and rain showers through the week. Southwest breezes ranging 25-35 mph are expected Sunday afternoon.

The service said simulations continue to be in agreement for a couple of waves of possible moisture through next week.

“What model guidance does allude to is the projection of increased energy and moisture first across northeast California, and the Sierra crest around the Lake Tahoe Basin, that extends south into the eastern Sierra Monday through Wednesday with a repeat performance through the later half of next week,” the service said.

Also in the mix are breezy winds and a 10-25% chance for thunderstorms focused mostly over the basin and range Monday into Tuesday.

The service said there is a 40-50% chance for several inches or more of high elevation snow could fall across the Sierra from around the Lake Tahoe Basin south along the eastern Sierra before the low pressure system finally exits later next week.

“Blended guidance also shows snow levels ranging between 5,500-6,000 feet overnight Monday into Wednesday morning,” the service said. “This means there is the potential for a couple inches of slushy wet snow around the Lake Tahoe Basin Tuesday morning into Wednesday morning.”

Monday’s high is expected to be in the low 50s, dropping to the lows 40s on Tuesday and mid 40s for the rest of the week. The overnight lows will be in the upper to mid 20s.

Normal temps for the time of year at Tahoe are 58 (high) and 30 (low).

Bill Rozak is editor for the Sierra Sun. He may be reached at brozak@swiftcom.com.