Rain, snow possible for Truckee area this weekend

Truckee could see rain and snow this weekend with chances of precipitation into the next week as well.

The National Weather Service in Reno is predicting a series of weak weather systems that will break down the persistent dry pattern. The following is the National Weather Service forecast for the Truckee area:

Friday: A 30 percent chance of snow after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night: Snow likely, mainly after 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Saturday: Rain and snow likely before 2pm, then a chance of rain. Snow level 6600 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday Night: A chance of rain and snow, mainly after 5am. Snow level 6600 feet. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday: A chance of rain and snow before 11am, then rain. Snow level 7200 feet. High near 43. Chance of precipitation is 80%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Sunday Night: Rain and snow likely before 11pm, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22.

Monday: A slight chance of snow before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 38

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17

Tuesday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22

Wednesday: A slight chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 42

Source: National Weather Service