Raising awareness: confronting domestic violence in October and beyond

TRUCKEE, Calif. – Everyone deserves to feel safe in the arms of their partner. As October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, disturbing statistics reveal the urgent need for education and prevention. In the United States, one in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence at the hands of an intimate partner. A significant majority—85% of domestic violence victims—are female, pointing to a critical area of focus for community support and intervention.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, intimate partner violence affects individuals across demographics, including the LGBTQ+ community, and can profoundly impact families. In California, approximately 40% of women report experiencing physical violence from a partner in their lifetime, with 75% of those victims living with children under 18.

The Role of Education in Prevention

Organizations like Sierra Community House are leading the charge in domestic violence education. They recognize that prevention starts early; their programs begin teaching children about boundaries and emotional regulation as early as kindergarten. Through engaging activities, such as using a yellow dinosaur to illustrate body autonomy with the phrase “my body is mine, mine, mine,” they empower young students to understand personal space and respect.

Dom Apollon, Community Prevention Education Coordinator at Sierra Community House, spoke to the importance of recognizing the dynamics of power and control as early as second grade. “We educate kids about power and control so they can identify problematic behavior before it escalates,” he said. The organization aims to reach students from kindergarten through 12th grade, creating a comprehensive support system for awareness and prevention.

“I see these kids as an extension of our prevention team,” Apollon said. “Long term, we would want to see a decrease in the amount of violence that people are experiencing. It can be a moving target in the sense that there is a lot of silence. In the short term, we are trying to increase the reporting. We are trying to normalize these conversations. The more conversations we are having, in the short term, is actually a good thing.”

Understanding Domestic Violence Dynamics

The complexities of domestic violence often go unnoticed. Teresa Crimmens, Deputy Executive Director of Sierra Community House, noted that many parents are unaware of the prevalence of teen dating violence, with 81% unsure whether it poses a real threat to their children. This lack of awareness can create barriers to intervention and support.

Crimmens pointed out that, “Depending on one’s culture and family dynamic, there can definitely be barriers to understanding and addressing domestic violence.” She highlighted the need for sensitive, non-judgmental conversations with friends or loved ones who may be experiencing abuse.

Resources and Support for Survivors

Sierra Community House offers vital resources for those affected by domestic violence. Their helpline operates 24/7, staffed by trained counselors who provide crisis intervention and support. When individuals decide to leave abusive relationships, the organization assists with safety planning, legal support, and emergency shelter for survivors, children, and pets.

“The most important part is that we listen and believe survivors,” Crimmons said.

The organization understands the challenges of leaving an abusive partner, noting that it takes an average of seven attempts for someone to permanently exit such a relationship. “It’s a complex dynamic. We are talking about two people in an intimate relationship. There are feelings there and they are real,” Crimmens said. “There’s a lot of human emotion and life needs that can be a part of why somebody goes back. Threats and manipulation can also play a role.”

A Survivor’s Perspective

The stories of survivors, like Mary (a pseudonym used for protection), illustrate the life-altering impact of domestic violence and the importance of support systems. After enduring a tumultuous 24-year relationship characterized by escalating violence, Mary found her path to safety through Sierra Community House and has been out of the relationship for a year.

“Over the past 6 months, I do have a lot of sadness. I’m sad for what could have been. I miss the good times. I miss having a life partner and a best friend. Because he was those things to me. But at the same time, he was horrible to me,” Mary said.

Reflecting on her experience, she shared, “I kept holding onto hope that things would get better.” It wasn’t until she recognized the detrimental effects on her children that she sought help. She had to show her children that this wasn’t acceptable. With the support of Sierra Community House, she began to understand the cycle of abuse, and now she is committed to sharing her story to help others recognize the signs of unhealthy relationships.

“I want to arm young people with knowledge about the signs of an abusive relationship–and I want my kids to see that I’m using this negative experience and trying to do something positive with it,” Mary said.

As we observe Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the theme “Everyone Knows Someone” serves as a reminder of the pervasive nature of this issue. Organizations like Sierra Community House are working tirelessly to foster awareness, provide support, and ultimately reduce the incidence of domestic violence.

Community engagement, education, and open dialogue are integral in creating a safer environment for all individuals. By empowering the next generation with knowledge and resources, we can hope for a future where the cycle of violence is broken, and everyone has the privilege to live free from fear.

Learn more here .

Zoe Meyer is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication for Tahoe Daily Tribune. She can be reached at zmeyer@sierrasun.com.