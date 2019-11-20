Rally planned in memory of bear killed at Tahoe Vista

A Tahoe Vista homeowner was granted a depredation permit by the Department of Fish and Wildlife to have the bear killed. The department issues depredation permits to homeowners with property damage caused by a bear. The permit allows a licensed trapper to set a trap and euthanize the bear, according to a department official.

Submitted photo

Community members have organized a rally on Saturday in support of a bear that was trapped and killed on Friday with the authorization of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“It’s a memorial service,” said Anne Bryant, executive director of the Bear League. “We lost a neighbor, a member of our community.”

According to Bryant a trap was set on Wildwood Drive in Tahoe Vista after a bear repeatedly broke into the car of a homeowner. The trap was triggered by a bear at around 2 a.m. and was taken away early Friday morning.

The homeowner was granted a depredation permit by the Department of Fish and Wildlife to have the bear killed. The department issues depredation permits to homeowners with property damage caused by a bear. The permit allows a licensed trapper to set the trap and euthanize the bear, according to Peter Tira, information officer for the department.

The bear’s death caused sparked outrage in the community after the Bear League posted about the events on its Facebook page.

“The community has been circling to gather their thoughts, anger and sorrow over what has happened,” said Cheri Snook, organizer of the event. “We just want to bring people together and memorialize the bear that has been taken away.”

The rally is planned to start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at 7010 North Lake Blvd. It will include a circle of memorial for bears, a speech from Bryant and live music by Renegade Hombres.

Hannah Jones is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. She can be reached at 530-550-2652 or hjones@sierrasun.com.