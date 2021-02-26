Randall Billingsley, former Nevada County DA investigator, sworn in as Truckee police chief

Police Chief Randall Billingsley was sworn in to start off Tuesday’s Truckee Town Council meeting.

Billingsley had served as the town’s interim police chief since July following the departure of former chief Robert Leftwich. The town announced Billingsley as its new chief in January.

Town Council also heard a presentation about a new program, Feed Truckee. The program, which is through Keep Truckee Green in tandem with Sierra Community House and Truckee Sourdough Company, aims to reduce community waste and feed those in need. Through the program Truckee Green recruits volunteers, who pickup surplus bread products twice a week from Truckee Sourdough and take them to Sierra Community House. During the past three weeks, 1,165 pounds of bread have been distributed to the community.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Sierra Community House reported a 216% increase in hunger relief services, going from serving 180 families a week to more than 550 families.

Truckee Town Council didn’t have any items on its agenda Tuesday night, but held a roughly 90-minute joint meeting with the Planning Commission regarding the Joerger Ranch Specific Plan and amendments to the project. The session served as background information on the project while allowing council members and commissioners to ask questions regarding the future of the project. No decisions on the Joerger Ranch Specific Project were made following the meeting.

