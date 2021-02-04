Rate of pandemic’s spread slows
Nevada and Placer counties are three weeks into the Purple Tier
As of Thursday morning, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County reached 3,577. There are 157 new cases since last Thursday, Jan. 28, indicating a 5% increase.
Of the 3,577 total cases, 2,936 have been released from isolation and 567 are presently active. There have been 74 deaths by COVID-19 in Nevada County, one in the last week.
According to the California Department of Public Health, of the 74 deaths the county’s had in total, more than half have come from skilled nursing facilities. Thirty residents of the Golden Empire Nursing Home have died, and 11 from Spring Hill Manor Convalescent Home.
Residents of Nevada County can dial 211 to determine vaccine availability.
Nevada and Placer counties are three weeks into the purple tier. Restaurants are open for outdoor dining, and the government has strongly advised community members to wear masks and socially distance to mitigate COVID-19’s transmission.
As of Thursday morning, Placer County reported 18,670 COVID-19 cases, indicating a 3% rise in cases since last week. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard indicates that there are 541 new cases this week.
Placer County’s death toll rose to 205 — 13 of which took place in the last week.
Placer’s data may reflect discrepancies because of a lag in reporting.
Residents of Placer County can go online to schedule a time to get vaccinated, either through their regular health care provider or pharmacy.
County officials receive weekly updates about their rolling allotment of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. Safeway, CVS and Walgreens are also receiving an allotment through contracts with the federal government. The Tahoe Forest Health System has been allocated vaccines by both Placer and Nevada counties.
Rebecca O’Neil is a staff writer with The Union, a sister publication of the Sierra Sun.
(As of Thursday morning)
NEVADA COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 3,577
Number in western county: 2,528
Number in eastern county: 1,049
Number of active cases: 567
Number hospitalized: 11
Number of recoveries: 2,936
Number of deaths: 74 (one this week)
Number tested: 39,548
PLACER COUNTY
Number of COVID-19 cases: 18,670
Number in East Placer: 678
Number in Mid-Placer: 2,648
Number in South Placer: 14,953
Number of recoveries: 16,937
Number of deaths: 205 (13 this week)
Number tested negative: 254,504
