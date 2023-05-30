Readers of all ages invited to sign up for library’s Summer Fest 2023

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — The Placer County Library’s summer reading program kicks off June 6 and runs through July and features this year’s theme, Find Your Voice, which celebrates art, music and self-expression.

Placer County Library invites readers of all ages to track reading, participate in challenges, share reviews, and earn badges and prizes through the digital platform, Beanstack. Children can earn fun collectible pins and tickets for grand prize drawings.

Teens and adults can earn book bundle grand prizes such as a ukulele bundle or a Manga Drawing bundle and more. Summer Fest at the library also includes a lineup of performances and events at many Placer County Library locations, including musical performances, magicians, science activities, animal shows and more.

Patrons are also encouraged to swing by their nearest library each week to participate in the Summer Fest activity booth featuring fun and simple activities to do together as a family.

“Research has shown that reading over the summer prevents summer learning loss,” said Felicia Black, programming librarian.

The Placer County Library is committed to supporting lifelong learning and educational enrichment for all ages.

“Plus everyone can do their part to help us reach our community reading goal of one million minutes,” Black added. “If Placer can collectively log one million minutes, your librarians will do some sort of outrageous stunt as a reward.”

Readers can join the summer program by visiting https://placer.beanstack.org June 6 or by downloading the Beanstack app (free for iOS and Android).

To learn more about the summer reading adventure, visit the library’s website at http://www.placer.ca.gov/library .

Source: Placer County