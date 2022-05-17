Realtor group endorses Kleinhans
The Nevada County Association of Realtors has announced that it has endorsed Rolf Kleinhans for Nevada County tax assessor, a news release states.
Rolf Kleinhans has served our industry as a professional and as a volunteer leader since 1996, as well as served the county as its administrator for over 11 years. He is committed to supporting private property ownership and the rights of our residents. His presentation at our recent candidate forum confirmed his qualifications and purpose for running for the elected office, the release states.
Nevada County has and continues to face critical challenges with administering Prop 19 provisions and serving the interests of our constitutes and county. Kleinhans will continue the work of our current assessor to uphold Proposition 13, ensure that Prop 19 provisions are addressed, and that processed property assessments are in line with county protocols and the local marketplace, the endorsement states.
The Nevada County Association of Realtors believes in homeownership as the foundation of a healthy and vibrant community and to advocate and support local practices and leadership that ensure sustainability.
Source: Nevada County Association of Realtors
