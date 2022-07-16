Reavie catches fire at Old Greenwood, takes Barracuda lead

TRUCKEE, Calif. — After the two rounds of play at the Barracuda Championship, Chez Reavie sits atop the leaderboard with a high score of 28 points.

After scoring nine points during Thursday’s round at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood course, Reavie, 40, posted Friday’s best round, scoring 19 points behind seven birdies and an eagle and finished 9-under-par 62.

“I hit the ball really well yesterday, I just didn’t really make as many putts yesterday,” said Reavie. “Hit a lot of good putts, just kind of was lipping out and had bad speed on a few of them, and today I was able to knock those in.”

Reavie has two PGA Tour victories, taking the 2008 RBC Canadian Open and the 2019 Travelers Championship.

The 24th annual Barracuda Championship is being held at Old Greenwood’s par 71, 7,480 yards course.

The tournament is the only one in the PGA to use the Modified Stableford scoring format, which, rather than counting strokes, involves scoring points based on the number of strokes taken at each hole.

Sweden’s Henrik Norlander, 35, sits tied for second place with 25 points. Norlander knocked in seven birdies during Friday’s round. Also tied for second is Mark Hubbard, 33, who finished the day with five birdies on the front nine but had a pair of bogeys on the back nine.

“I definitely think it’s the easier nine,” said Hubbard. “I think probably the toughest stretch of golf is 14 through 18. Sixteen gives you a little break. But you can also mess it up, as I did yesterday. I think you’ve got to get off to a good start and then play really good golf coming down the stretch.”

Kevin Tway, 33, remains in the hunt with 21 points. Maverick McNealy, 26, and Martin Trainer, 31, are tied for fifth with 19 points each.

The third of four rounds at the Barracuda Championship gets underway Saturday. It will be televised live from 3-6 p.m. on the Golf Channel.